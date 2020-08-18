fires-destroy-home-of-one-of-the-world’s-rarest-birds-in-brazil

Sao Paulo, Brazil (CNN) A Brazilian sanctuary, home to 15% of the world’s population of blue macaws, has been consumed by fires — and there are fears for the well-being of the rare birds.

“It is very sad to see decades of my family work, years taking care and preserving nature, for this to happen,” said Ana Maria Barreto, owner of the São Francisco do Perigara, a cattle ranch and bird sanctuary of more than 61,000 acres in Mato Grosso state.

More than 70% of the farm’s vegetation was destroyed by the blaze, she said. “It is an unprecedented disaster.”

Between 700 and 1,000 blue macaws lived on the ranch, she said. “It is the largest known population of free macaws in the world,” Barreto told CNN.

The total world population of blue macaws is estimated to be about 6,500 birds, according to Arara Azul Institute, which advocates for environmental conservation. The birds are threatened with extinction and live in nature only in Brazil.