Fireworks spark massive forest fires, evacuations in Utah

Utah authorities say the fireworks sparked a forest fire that forced residents to flee their homes and downed power lines on Sunday morning.

The rapid fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. On Saturday, he turned on the south side of Traverse Mountain in Lehi, KSL-TV news station reported.

Strong gusts of wind were reported as flames spread across the region, burning around 300 acres at 3 a.m., according to the report.

Meanwhile, at least 30 homes were evacuated and residents were offered shelter at the Skyridge High School gym.

Rocky Mountain Power said there was a power outage that left about 7,500 customers in the dark.

The Utah Fire said early Sunday that a suspect had been detained in connection with the fires and that he was cooperating with authorities.

"The crossfire was caused by fireworks," the agency tweeted. "The use or discharge of fireworks is prohibited statewide in Utah."