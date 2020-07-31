First & # 39; murder hornet & # 39; trapped in Washington state

Scientists have been trying to catch the invading insects and prevent an infestation since they were first seen in the state last year. More than two inches long, hornets get their nickname from their propensity to attack and kill bees and, potentially, people.
Authorities announced Friday that they had identified the Asian giant hornet earlier this week in a trap collected near Birch Bay on July 14.
"This is encouraging because it means we know cheating works," said Sven Spichiger, managing entomologist with the Washington Department of Agriculture (WSDA). "But it also means we have work to do."
That job includes looking for nests with infrared cameras and setting more traps, according to the announcement. The state department of agriculture plans to deploy special traps that will catch the hornets and keep them alive so they can be tagged and traced back to their colonies. Once the agency finds the colonies, they will destroy them.
The hope is to find the nest in mid-September before the colony begins to create new breeding queens and drones, according to the statement.
Scientists are not sure how these giant native Asian hornets ended up in Washington state.
But don't get too close.