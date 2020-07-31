First & # 39; murder hornet & # 39; trapped in Washington state

Scientists have been trying to catch the invading insects and prevent an infestation since they were first seen in the state last year. More than two inches long, hornets get their nickname from their propensity to attack and kill bees and, potentially, people.

So far, five giant hornets have been officially seen in the state. This is the first to be found in a trap, according to a press release.

Authorities announced Friday that they had identified the Asian giant hornet earlier this week in a trap collected near Birch Bay on July 14.

"This is encouraging because it means we know cheating works," said Sven Spichiger, managing entomologist with the Washington Department of Agriculture (WSDA). "But it also means we have work to do."