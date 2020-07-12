First cases of coronavirus-related inflammatory syndrome identified in children in South Carolina







The children are under the age of 10, DHEC said in a press release on Sunday. One is located in the Midlands region of central South Carolina. The other is in the Pee Dee region in the northeast part of the state.

"We continue to see more and more young people, especially those under the age of 20, contracting and spreading COVID-19, and we know that MIS-C is a threat to our young South Carolinians," said state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell in a press release. . "MIS-C is a serious health complication related to COVID-19 and it is one more reason why we must stop the spread of this virus."

"Anyone and everyone is susceptible to COVID-19, as well as the additional health risks associated with it, so we must all stop the virus wearing a mask and stay six feet away from others," Ball said. "These simple actions are how we protect ourselves and others, including our children." Experts are still learning about MIS-C and trying to determine why some children experience it while others don't. But two recent studies, both published last month in the New England Journal of Medicine, show that MIS-C can cause severe symptoms and is life-threatening. They showed that 80% of MIS-C patients required intensive care treatment. In a report, CDC investigators analyzed 186 cases from 26 states between March 15 and May 20. The patients were hospitalized for a median of seven days and 20% required ventilation to help them breathe. Four patients, or 2%, died. The median age of the patients was 8 years. Only 7% of the patients were under one year old, most of the rest were between one year and 14 years old, and 16% were between 15 and 20 years old. The second report, from the New York State Department of Health, examined 99 children with suspected or confirmed MIS-C who were hospitalized between March 1 and May 20. In that study, the average hospital stay was six days.

CNN's Maggie Fox and Michael Nedelman contributed to this report.