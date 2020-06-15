First Coronavirus Vaccine May Protect Against Disease, But Not Against Infection: Report

A recent article says the desperation to shore up economies struggling under the weight of COVID-19 could result in a weaker vaccine.

Although a "knockout" vaccine would be ideal, early vaccines may have limitations, said Robin Shattock, a professor at Imperial College London who is leading the development of an experimental injection, according to Bloomberg.

FDA REVOKES EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION FOR CHLOROQUINE, HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE

"Is that protection against infection?" Shattock told the news company. "Is it protection against disease? Is it protection against serious diseases? It is very possible that a vaccine that only protects against serious diseases will be very useful. "

A vaccine that shows an impact on disease but not infection could be used, the outlet wrote.

"Vaccines must protect against disease, not necessarily infection," said Dennis Burton, immunologist and vaccine researcher at Scripps Research in La Jolla, California.

Such a vaccine can lead to complacency in areas fatigued by blockages, a drug development expert warned.

CORONAVIRUS fears that future mothers will worry about looking for other birth options: "it was definitely a fear-based investigation"

"I guess the day after someone gets immunized, they are going to think, 'I can go back to normal. Everything will be fine, "said Michael Kinch, associate vice chancellor at the University of Washington in St. Louis." They won't necessarily realize that they may still be susceptible to infection. "

The store noted that few, if any, vaccines are 100 percent effective in all recipients. The World Health Organization (WHO), on June 9, listed 136 candidate vaccines, 10 of which were classified under clinical evaluation.

According to Michael Felberbaum, a spokesman for the Food and Drug Administration, the agency could consider an indication related to the prevention of serious illness if the data supports the benefits of vaccination. To obtain the license, a vaccine would not be required to protect against infection, he said.

FLORIDA SEES MORE THAN 2,000 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES PER SECOND DAY RIGHT

In a June 11 update from Moderna, Inc., for example, the company said the primary goal of its late-stage trial is the prevention of symptomatic COVID-19 disease; Key secondary endpoints include prevention of infection and severe COVID-19 disease.

According to Kinch, "there will never be a truly perfect vaccine," however, monitoring flawed but practical vaccines is a possibility.