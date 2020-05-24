First director Shane Carruth will leave the cinema after directing one last movie

If you're a fan of mind-blowing cinema, one title you might be familiar with is the 2004 science fiction film Primer, widely regarded as one of the best movies the genre has to offer. The time travel feature marked the arrival of a new strong voice in film, Shane Carruth, who wrote, directed, edited, and scored the film along with the acting in it. But despite just making another movie from Primer, 2013 Upstream colorCarruth ends Hollywood after his upcoming project releases.

"I have one last project ahead of me. I shouldn't say anything about it. I'm still defining the edges. But that's about it for me. I'm not going to say I'm doing a project and then hope Paramount gives me a deal or whatever. I am not going to continue doing that. There are thousands of things that I am interested in doing in life that I do not talk about, because they do not matter filming Twitter. I have interests and I will go there. "

Fans will be disappointed at the prospect of Shane Carruth no longer applying her unique talents to make more movies. And as the filmmaker went on to explain, the responsibility for his decision lies with the way Hollywood works.

"I'm not going to spend the rest of my life talking to these ** holes and trying to get financing for a damn bridge loan or whatever they do. All this shit is stupid. None of that is real. I'm not going to be a guy who spends his life complaining about Hollywood being rude. We already knew that. I just learned how it works. I don't want to be someone who spends the second half of my life picking up and choosing things. I would love to have a lot of cash. If I did, I would just distribute this, we would get our money, and that would be the end. "

Carruth's passion for film has always made her departure from the industry even more impactful. But for the filmmaker, the reason behind his decision lies not in one thing, but in a growing disillusionment with his place in the film industry.

"I am not in the same business as Hollywood. This is not art and literature at the beginning of Greece. This city is what everyone says it is. We hire models to say words that they don't even understand and then we illuminate them well. Only one is worth it." It's worth looking at that percentage. The confusion is that we have to go to the same building to see a fucking cartoon of "Garfield" and "Phantom Thread", as if those two were the same things. "

"When I go to a vending machine, there is a Snickers bar and a bag of Chex Mix. These are the same things. Okay, one is tasty and the other is sugary. But they are still food that I can put in my mouth. We go to the theater and act like they're all the same, and they just aren't. One is meant to be there so you can kiss your date on a Friday night, and the other is there so you can be built for the next few 30 years. We just pretend they are the same. "

Clearly, Carruth is not interested in being part of a system where studios don't appreciate the difference between popcorn fare and serious cinema. But while his filming days may be numbered, Carruth has joined the team behind the fantasy drama. The mare that wants, as executive producer. The film will have its virtual premiere this weekend as part of the Chattanooga Film Festival and is currently seeking distribution. If Carruth takes the idea of ​​leaving the cinema very seriously, it is at least heartening to know that he has instead taken on the role of mentor to future filmmakers who need his support and guidance. This news comes from IndieWire.