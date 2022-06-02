The storyline of the A Star is Born

When the first trailer for “A Star is Born,” the latest remake of a famous film that tells the story of a singer and her eager-to-please assistant who fall in love, was released last year. A lot of people were left with one thought on their mind: “That looks like Bradley Cooper.” But, as it turns out, that wasn’t just some special effects wizardry at work — Cooper did transform himself into Bernstein for his role. “We searched for it. We did a prosthetic, we had tape and latex that I could put on so that the forehead would look broader, the jowls could hang lower,” Cooper told Entertainment Weekly while on the show’s set.

Lady Gaga as Ally

Bradley Cooper as Jack

Sam Elliott as Bobby

Greg Grunberg as Phil

Andrew Dice Clay as Lorenzo

Rafi Gavron as Rez Gavron

Anthony Ramos as Ramon

Dave Chappelle as George ‘Noodles’ Stone

Alec Baldwin as Alec Baldwin

Marlon Williams as Marlon Williams

Brandi Carlile as Brandi Carlile

Ron Rifkin as Carl

Barry Shabaka Henley as Little Feet

Michael D. Roberts as Matty

Michael Harney as Wolfie(as Michael J. Harney)

Rebecca Field as Gail

Derek Kevin Jones as Etta James

Willam Belli as Emerald

The first trailer for “A Star is Born” was released in July 2018 and included a surprising shot at the very beginning that showed Cooper’s character, Jackson Maine, as a younger man. The film will show a different side of the story that has previously been told on screen, with Cooper stepping into the shoes of the older version of the character and Lady Gaga portraying Ally.

The film will also see Cooper and Gaga pair up as a couple for the first time, with the actor describing their relationship as one of mutual respect. Cooper added that he enjoyed working with the pop star, calling her “an insanely hard-working artist who is strong and beautiful.” Dates have been set for Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born” (Warner Bros./Courtesy of Warner Bros.), starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, to be released on Oct. 5.

And yet, Bradley Cooper, who stars in the latest remake (now with Lady Gaga) as Jackson Maine and is making his directorial debut, assures that no two versions of the movie are the same. Cooper wanted to make a film about people “who believed in love and relationships.” And he knows something is inspiring about their love story.

“And there is no explanation why this music about than a male and female that find love on stage as well as continuing falling in love can’t be a success story in this era of social media and performance.” But it just depends on the people involved. And so far, for me, I have no reason to doubt that we will have something special.” Cooper, 41, says he’s ready to direct and act in the film. He’s been teasing fans about it for years — since 2013 when he first mentioned the idea of directing his own “A Star is Born. So, what do you think about A Star is Born