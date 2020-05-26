First look at Peter Parker as Hawkeye in Marvel & # 39; s What If …?

Marvel & # 39; s What if…? The animated series is a unique upcoming entry into the MCU, as the anthology show plunges into a different alternate timeline in each episode. Following last year's announcement of the project at San Diego Comic-Con, we were able to see for the first time some of the other universes we will explore, including one in which Peggy Carter is Captain America (or Great Britain), one based on the Marvel zombies comics and another where Black Panther is Star-Lord (no, really).

However, some information uncovered from last summer reappeared online, revealing details about a fourth episode, which will apparently feature Peter Parker as Hawkeye instead of Spider-Man. Our first glimpse of how Tom Holland might look like the Avenging Archer (in animated form) has now been uncovered, and while it's a bit fuzzy if you look at him askance, you can see Holland in the image below.



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to enlarge

This might seem like a random change from alter egos, since Peter and Clint Barton have never had much connection in the MCU before, but there is a way to track how this might happen. In the comics, Richard and Mary Parker are S.H.I.E.L.D. Agents Perhaps in this alternate dimension, Peter decided not to avenge his uncle by becoming Spider-Man but to honor his parents by working for Nick Fury as well and becoming Hawkeye?

Furthermore, it could also be completely random. After all, it's hard to determine how T’Challa could take Star-Lord's place in things. Either way, it should be fun for Holland to get a chance to voice a different version of her character on the show. It's easy to imagine that Hawk-Spider is also a bit tougher and less lighthearted than normal Peter.

Starring many big names in the franchise, Marvel’s What if…? It is expected to launch its first 10-episode season sometime in mid-2021.