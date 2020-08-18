first-night-of-2020-dnc-tv-ratings-down-25%-from-2016

New York (CNN Business) Television viewership of the first virtual convention was down about 25% from the equivalent night in 2016, but Democratic officials said digital tune-in was up, reflecting a years-long shift in viewing habits.

Overall the television and digital data for Monday night of the Democratic National Convention showed that the two-hour event reached a broad audience but wasn’t a breakout success.

According to Nielsen the six biggest TV networks averaged a combined total of 19 million viewers during the 10 p.m. hour, which was the only hour that NBC, ABC and CBS showed live.

The same six networks had almost 25 million viewers combined during the first night of the DNC in 2016.

The two highest-rated channels were MSNBC, with nearly 5.2 million viewers in the 10 p.m. hour, and CNN, with 4.8 million.