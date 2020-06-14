First observant Sikh woman graduates from the United States Military Academy at West Point

Anmol Narang made history at the United States Military Academy at West Point on Saturday, becoming the first observant Sikh woman to graduate in the academy's 218-year existence.

Second Lt. Narang, a second-generation immigrant born and raised in Roswell, Georgia, graduated with a degree in nuclear engineering. She plans to pursue a career in air defense systems.

"The trust and support of my community in Georgia has been profoundly significant to me, and I am honored that by reaching this goal, I am showing other Sikh Americans that any career is possible for anyone willing to meet the challenge. Narang said in a press release from the Sikh Coalition, a New York-based nonprofit organization that works to protect the constitutional right to practice faith without fear.

Narang studied for a year at the Georgia Institute of Technology before transferring to West Point, which President Thomas Jefferson established as the United States Military Academy in 1802.

Narang was among the 1,107 graduate cadets that President Trump addressed at the ceremony and thanked him for "responding to his nation's call."

"This world-class military academy produces only the best of the best, the strongest of the strong, and the bravest of the brave," he said. "West Point is a universal symbol of American gallantry, loyalty, devotion, discipline, and skill."

While other Sikhs have graduated from the academy, the coalition says Narang is the first observant Sikh woman to do so.

Congress passed a law in 1987 that prohibited Sikhs and other religious communities from keeping their articles of faith while in the military. Visible items of faith from a Sikh, including turbans and uncut facial hair, were banned.

In 2017, the Army updated its rules governing religious freedoms after a Sikh Coalition campaign to end the US Army ban. USA Of certain religious practices.

The coalition called Narang's achievement "another watershed moment" to end job discrimination in all aspects of American life.

With his full four-year degree, Narang will finish his Basic Officer Leadership Course at Fort Sill in Lawton, Oklahoma, authorities said. After that, he will head to his top spot in Okinawa, Japan in January.

