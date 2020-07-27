First Presidential Debate: Notre Dame Withdraws From Host Due To Coronavirus Concerns







The debate, scheduled for September 29, will now take place at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

"I am grateful to the many members of the university community who have spent countless hours planning this event, and to the leadership of the Presidential Debate Commission for their professionalism and understanding," said the Rev. John Jenkins, president of Notre Dame, in a statement. "But in the end, the limitations that the coronavirus pandemic imposed on the event, as understandable and necessary as they are, have led us to withdraw."

The decision marks the second time that a presidential debate has moved in this electoral cycle due to the pandemic. The second presidential debate scheduled for October would originally be held at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, but moved to Miami last month.

In addition to Case Western Reserve University, the September debate will be jointly hosted by the Cleveland Clinic, which serves as the Health Security Advisor to the Presidential Debate Commission. "We are honored to host this presidential debate on our shared health education campus," Cleveland Clinic President and CEO Tom Mihaljevic and Case Western Reserve President Barbara Snyder said in a joint statement. "This pandemic has highlighted the critical importance of medical care and scientific discovery in unprecedented ways. Having presidential candidates discuss these issues in our innovative learning space represents a great opportunity for both institutions and for our entire region," they said. . The event will take place specifically at the Case Western Reserve Health Education campus in the 477,000-square-foot Samson Pavilion with a series of "risk mitigation procedures," including audience size, distance between seats and disinfecting measures, according to a statement from Case Western and the Cleveland Clinic. But institutions said, "The precise nature of those plans, even if an audience is present, will depend on the state of the pandemic as the event approaches." Build your own path to 270 electoral votes with CNN's interactive map The statement added that the distance from the Health Education campus to the main campus "made co-hosting more feasible." The move marks only the last major adjustment to the 2020 general election calendar as the coronavirus continues to plague the country. President Donald Trump announced earlier this month that Republicans had scrapped plans to hold convention activities in Jacksonville, Florida. Throwback events in Charlotte, North Carolina will still take place, Trump said. And former Vice President Joe Biden will formally accept the Democratic presidential nomination in Milwaukee at the reduced party convention with a significant digital component. This story has been updated with additional information on Monday.

