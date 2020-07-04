First semester of 2020 under review

We regret to inform you that 2020 is halfway there, even though it appears to have been going on for half a century.

Each year generally has some defining moments, but the past six months have contained so many developments that change the world and change the paradigm that it's hard to believe that we are not in a simulation that runs all possible scenarios at once.

But there is no time to be exhausted: With a still raging pandemic, waves of social change across the globe, and an entire ongoing presidential campaign, there is still a long way to go in 2020.

Do you think you can't take six more months of this? Take a look at what we've already endured.

January

January felt like such a simple moment. All we had to worry about was whether the murder of an Iranian general in a US drone attack would lead to World War III. Qasem Soleimani's death on January 3 led to days of fearful tension between the United States and Iran, with massive protests, threats of war and Iran's retaliatory attack on Iraqi bases that host US troops.

The first week of the year set the pace for what was to come. Next: President Donald Trump's impeachment, the culmination of years of hearings and painful political aggression, began on January 16. Speaking of years of painful political aggression, Brexit finally happened after years of delays and false starts.

Meanwhile, in China, a strange new virus began to spread, its presence was a silent clock that counted until the moment it would bring the world to its knees.











































February

Trump was acquitted in early February, and the political event that had plagued his office in the previous six months ended in less than three weeks. But 2020 is an election year, and the political wheels kept turning.

The first round of primary elections quickly divided the Democratic field, and the main candidates began to fall. By February, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris were already out. Andrew Yang soon followed. Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren hobbled, but it soon became apparent that they were running out of time.

Amid the slowly unfolding dramas, a lightning bolt of shock struck the sports world when NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash. The monument took place in late February.

And finally, the virus that made its way through China began to create fear around the world. For many, the word "coronavirus" was not yet familiar and the threat seemed far away.



























March

In March, hell broke loose. But in the shadow of a pandemic, hell is not a rattle Sturm und Drang. It is a mysterious silence and empty spaces. They are people who die alone in quarantined hospital beds. World markets shook, sizzled, and collapsed, heralding months of economic suffering.

As the closings spread across the world, life as we knew it seemed to stop overnight: empty flights, deserted urban centers, and cruisers reluctantly floating through open water, their trapped passengers waiting in vain for a place at the port.

On March 11, the World Health Organization called the coronavirus what it is and what will remain for months: a pandemic. For weeks afterward, little else seems to matter.

































































April

People, and economies, cannot remain locked up forever. In April, widespread restrictions on coronaviruses began to rage, and groups of Americans took to the streets in protest, demanding a return to normalcy.

But the normal was already gone. Facial masks became a familiar sight, and social estrangement became a way of life.

Global cases of coronavirus reached 1 million at the beginning of the month. At the end of April, there were just 1 million cases in the United States alone and more than 62,000 deaths worldwide. Federal guidelines for social distancing also expired, leaving states to chart their own course despite clear signs that the threat was far from over.





































May

In May, rumors of a different kind of riot began to emerge in the city of Brunswick, Georgia, where a black man named Ahmaud Arbery had been shot dead while running in a neighborhood in February. The case echoed painful memories of other unarmed black men who had been killed by the police or, in Arbery's case, men who were allegedly seeking some form of vigilante justice.

One racial crisis was quickly compounded by another when George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed during an encounter with police in Minneapolis later that month, an encounter that was captured on video when an officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Suddenly, the floodgates opened. The streets were sterile for weeks of coronavirus blockades that filled night after night with thousands of protesters calling for justice, police accountability and reform. Clashes between protesters and police only fueled tensions, and before the end of the month, it was clear that a trial would come.

All the while, the specter of the coronavirus still hung over the world. Countries tentatively reopened. For the first time since December, China recorded its first day without a new case. However, the postponement had to be short-lived.

In the United States, there was hardly any respite at all. On May 27, the US recorded his 100,000th death from coronavirus.





























































June

Protests sparked by George Floyd's death roared in June and went global. Protesters filled urban centers in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Brazil, Australia, South Africa and many other countries, uniting under a refrain: Black Lives Matter.

In the United States, talks on police reform were extended by Congress. Cities cut police department budgets and tightened police accountability. People also took change into their own hands, tearing down statues of men who once defended or traded slavery. Confederate flags and other symbols of racial enmity also fell.

With the 2020 elections just a few months away, President Trump returned to the campaign trail, organizing one of his rallies in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

After a few weeks of optimism, coronavirus cases returned worldwide. In the United States, experts warned that premature reopens may have sent the country into yet another round of calamities and deaths.

















































































When the first half of the year came to an end, the future seemed to have nothing but uncertainty: about the pandemic, about the November elections, about the future of the country and the world.

Looking back at the beginning of the year, the events of 2020 have defied predictions.