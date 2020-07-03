First semester of 2020 under review

We regret to inform you that 2020 is halfway there, even though it appears to have been going on for half a century.
Each year generally has some defining moments, but the past six months have contained so many developments that change the world and change the paradigm that it's hard to believe that we are not in a simulation that runs all possible scenarios at once.
But there is no time to run out: with a pandemic still underway, waves of social change across the globe, and an entire presidential campaign underway, there is still much history to be done in 2020.
Do you think you can't take six more months of this? Take a look at what we've already endured.
January
– coronavirus cases in the US – cases around the world
January felt like such a simple moment. All we had to worry about was whether the murder of an Iranian general in a US drone attack would lead to World War III. Qasem Soleimani's death on January 3 led to days of fearful tension between the United States and Iran, with massive protests, threats of war and Iran's retaliatory attack on Iraqi bases that host US troops.
The first week of the year set the pace for what was to come. Next: President Donald Trump's impeachment, the culmination of years of hearings and painful political aggression, began on January 16. Speaking of years of painful political aggression, Brexit finally happened after years of delays and false starts.
Meanwhile, in China, a strange new virus began to spread, its presence was a silent clock that counted until the moment it would bring the world to its knees.
People watch the rubble burn in Baghdad, Iraq, after the US drone attack that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani on January 3 (FARS News Agency) United States President Donald Trump leaves after making a statement at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on January 3. Trump said he authorized the attack on Iranian General Qasem Soleimani because Soleimani was planning "imminent and sinister attacks" on Americans. The Pentagon blamed Soleimani and his Quds Force for the recent attacks on coalition bases in Iraq, including the attack on the December 27 culminating in the death of an American contractor and Iraqi personnel. The Trump administration also blamed Soleimani for the attack by the United States Embassy on December 31 in Baghdad. (Jim Watson / AFP / Getty Images) Presidential candidates participate in a Democratic debate in Des Moines, Iowa, on January 14. From the left are businessman Tom Steyer; US Senator Elizabeth Warren; former Vice President Joe Biden; US Senator Bernie Sanders; former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and American Senator Amy Klobuchar. It was the final Democratic debate before the Iowa Assemblies and the seventh debate of the campaign season. (Edward M. Pio Roda / CNN) House of Representatives Sergeant Paul Irving and House Secretary Cheryl Johnson are followed by seven impeachment managers as they bring impeachment items to the United States Senate on January 15. In December, the House made President Donald Trump the third accused president in US history. He voted almost entirely between the party lines to accuse Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. On February 5, the Republican-controlled Congress acquitted Trump of both articles of impeachment. (Joshua Roberts / Reuters) Roberts swears on members of the Senate over Trump's impeachment. (United States Senate) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives at the United States Capitol on January 21, the day the trial began. (Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg / Getty Images) Night falls on the United States Capitol on January 22 (J. Scott Applewhite / AP) A woman rides an electric bicycle in Wuhan, China on January 22. The new coronavirus was first reported in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people in central China's Hubei province, in late December. Since then it has spread worldwide, killing more than 500,000 people. (False images) Medical staff members take a patient to the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital on January 25 (Hector Retamal / AFP / Getty Images) Lyu Jun, left, a member of a medical team headed to Wuhan, says goodbye to a loved one in Urumqi, China on January 28. (Wang Fei / Xinhua / Getty Images) Children use plastic bottles as makeshift masks as they wait to check in for a flight at Beijing Capital Airport on January 30. The use of face masks has become ubiquitous in many countries as people try to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. (Kevin Frayer / Getty Images) Construction workers in Wuhan begin work at a special hospital to treat the outbreak on January 24. (AFP / Getty Images) A man in London waves a giant flag on January 31 after Britain became the first country to leave the European Union. The historic game known as "Brexit" occurred over three tumultuous years as 51.89% of people in England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Gibraltar voted to leave the EU. (Henry Nicholls / Reuters) February
– coronavirus cases in the US – cases around the world
Trump was acquitted in early February, and the political event that had plagued his office in the previous six months ended in less than three weeks. But 2020 is an election year, and the political wheels kept turning.
The first round of primary elections quickly divided the Democratic field, and the main candidates began to fall. By February, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris were already out. Andrew Yang soon followed. Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren hobbled, but it soon became apparent that they were running out of time.
Amid the slowly unfolding dramas, a lightning bolt of shock struck the sports world when NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash. The monument took place in late February.
And finally, the virus that made its way through China began to create fear around the world. For many, the word "coronavirus" was not yet familiar and the threat seemed far away.
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg speaks to supporters in Des Moines, Iowa, on February 3, Iowa Assembly Night. Buttigieg finally won the most delegates at the assemblies, the start of the 2020 primary season, but results were delayed for days due to state party errors. (Robert Franklin / South Bend Tribune / USA Today Network) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tears up her copy of President Trump's state of the union speech after it ended on February 4. During the speech, you could feel the tension in the room between the president and the Democrats who accused him in December. Pelosi, sitting behind Trump, reached out to shake his hand before the speech. He did not take it. (Patrick Semansky / AP) Trump holds a newspaper at the National Prayer Breakfast on February 6, the day after he was acquitted in his impeachment trial. The Republican-controlled Congress acquitted Trump of both articles of impeachment. The vote was 52-48 on abuse of power, with Republican Senator Mitt Romney joining the 47 Democrats in the guilty vote. The 53 Republican senators voted not guilty for the obstruction of Congress. (Oliver Contreras / Pool / Bloomberg / Getty Images) Journalists in Washington, DC take photos of a television as they watch the Senate vote to acquit Trump. (Samuel Corum / Getty Images) U.S. Senator Mitt Romney heads to the Senate floor to cast his vote in Trump's impeachment trial. Romney announced, in a moving and emotional speech in the Senate, that he would break with his party and vote to condemn Trump for abuse of power. He is the first senator in United States history to vote to sentence a president of the same party to impeachment. (Jonathan Ernst / Reuters) Trump kisses his wife, Melania, in the East Room of the White House on February 6 (Patrick Semansky / AP) Vice President Mike Pence, second from left, sits with his wife, Karen, and members of Trump's cabinet as Trump speaks at the White House on February 6 (Al Drago / Bloomberg / Getty Images) Passengers are seen on the Diamond Princess cruise ship while quarantined in Yokohama, Japan on February 12. Dozens of people on the ship were infected with the new coronavirus. (Behrouz Mehri / AFP / Getty Images) March
– coronavirus cases in the US – cases around the world
In March, hell broke loose. But in the shadow of a pandemic, hell is not a rattle
Sturm und Drang. It is a mysterious silence and empty spaces. They are people who die alone in quarantined hospital beds. World markets shook, sizzled, and collapsed, heralding months of economic suffering.
As the closings spread across the world, life as we knew it seemed to stop overnight: empty flights, deserted urban centers, and cruisers reluctantly floating through open water, their trapped passengers waiting in vain for a place at the port.
On March 11, the World Health Organization called the coronavirus what it is and what will remain for months: a pandemic. For weeks afterward, little else seems to matter.
Jill Biden, the wife of former Vice President Joe Biden, blocks a protester who took the stage during his Super Tuesday speech in Los Angeles on March 4. The protester held a sign saying "Let the dairy die." Super Tuesday was a good night for Biden, who took control of the Democratic race after the first setbacks in Iowa and Nevada. (Patrick T. Fallon / Bloomberg / Getty Images) British Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, attend the Endeavor Fund Awards in London on March 5. In January, the couple announced that they would cease to perform their duties as members of the British royal family. (Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images) Lori Spencer visits her mother, Judie Shape, 81, at the Life Care Center, a nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, on March 11. The facility became an early epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, and Shape was among those who tested positive. She has recovered since then. (Jason Redmond / Reuters) Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 12. US stocks recorded their worst day since 1987 due to growing concern about the coronavirus. (Michael Nagle / Bloomberg / Getty Images) The reflection of a woman can be seen in a morgue in Milan, Italy, while looking at a coffin on March 13. Italy was subjected to a dramatic total blockade as the coronavirus spread in the country. (Gabriele Galimberti) Pope Francis delivers his blessing to an empty Saint Peter's square in the Vatican on March 15. The new coronavirus has put much of the world on hold. To try to slow the spread of the virus, people are asked to avoid crowds and limit their travel. Many governments have issued orders to stay home. What is left behind is a mysterious void. (Vatican News / Sipa USA / AP) Former Vice President Joe Biden, left, greets U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders with a blow to the elbow before the start of a debate in Washington, DC, on March 15. It was the first individual debate of the primary season, and it happened in unprecedented circumstances. The debate was supposed to take place in Arizona in front of a live audience, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it took place in the nation's capital without an audience. (Sarah Silbiger for CNN) Spring Break revelers watch a "chicken fight" in Pompano Beach, Florida on March 17. Many people continued to party on Florida beaches despite the coronavirus pandemic. The Florida governor then issued an order limiting beach meetings to no more than 10 people. (Julio Cortez / AP) A close-up of President Donald Trump's notes shows where the word "Crown" was crossed out and replaced with "Chinese" when he talks about the coronavirus at the White House on March 19. After consulting with medical experts and receiving guidance from the World Health Organization, CNN determined that the term "Chinese virus" is inaccurate and is considered stigmatizing. (Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post / Getty Images) Giuseppe Corbari celebrates Sunday mass in front of the photographs sent by members of his congregation in Giussano, Italy, on March 22. During the coronavirus pandemic, many religious services are broadcast online so that people can worship while keeping their distance from others. (Piero Cruciatti / AFP / Getty Images) Delta Air Lines passenger planes are parked in Birmingham, Alabama on March 25. Air travel has been dramatically reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Elijah Nouvelage / Reuters) United States President Donald Trump walks by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, after a daily briefing on coronavirus at the White House on March 26. Fauci, a key member of the White House coronavirus task force, is no stranger to leading the federal response to national health emergencies. He has served under six American presidents, beginning with Ronald Reagan. (Jonathan Ernst / Reuters) World leaders discuss the coronavirus pandemic through a video conference on March 26. This display was photographed at the Parliament House in Canberra, Australia. The coronavirus, in a matter of weeks, made video conferencing the backbone of our lives, and not just for work. (Gary Ramage / Pool / AFP / Getty Images) In this photo taken from behind a window, doctors work with coronavirus patients in Pavia, Italy, on March 26. (Claudio Furlan / LaPresse / AP) Epidemiologists Jen Andonian and Matt Shearer were married in a Boston hospital on March 27. They were supposed to get married in Ann Arbor, Michigan, but their plans had to be modified due to travel restrictions due to the coronavirus. For many couples who decide to get married, whether they have had to cancel their original ceremony plans and make new ones, or only now feel that the time is right or necessary for marriage, it seems that following the advice of health professionals and scientists be very much on their minds. (Suzanne Kreiter / The Boston Globe / Getty Images) Due to the coronavirus, BBT University in Tokyo held a virtual robot graduation ceremony on March 28. Graduates viewed their ceremony from the point of view of their robot. In photos: how the pandemic has changed education (BBT University / Cover Images / AP) April
– coronavirus cases in the US – cases around the world
People, and economies, cannot remain locked up forever. In April, widespread restrictions on coronaviruses began to rage, and groups of Americans took to the streets in protest, demanding a return to normalcy.
But the normal was already gone. Facial masks became a familiar sight, and social estrangement became a way of life.
Global cases of coronavirus reached 1 million at the beginning of the month. At the end of April, there were just 1 million cases in the United States alone and more than 62,000 deaths worldwide. Federal guidelines for social distancing also expired, leaving states to chart their own course despite clear signs that the threat was far from over.
A nurse adjusts a newborn baby's face shield at a hospital in the Samut Prakan province of Thailand on April 3 (Paolo Samutprakarn Hospital) Emergency medical workers intubated a coronavirus patient at a home in Yonkers, New York, on April 6. The 92-year-old man was then put on a respirator in the hospital and died two weeks later, his family said. (John Moore / Getty Images) People wait in their cars for the San Antonio Food Bank to start distributing food on April 9. The coronavirus pandemic has left millions of Americans out of work, and more and more families have turned to food banks to survive. (William Luther / San Antonio Express-News / AP) Protesters stand outside the Statehouse atrium in Columbus, Ohio, to express opposition to orders to stay home on April 13. About 100 protesters gathered outside the building during Governor Mike DeWine's week's update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Other states also saw protests as people became more concerned about the economic consequences of the pandemic. (Joshua A. Bickel / Columbus Dispatch / USA Today Network) United States President Donald Trump leaves the White House rose garden after a briefing on coronavirus on April 14. During the briefing, Trump threatened to leave after Playboy correspondent and CNN analyst Brian Karem attempted to ask a question about social estrangement. "Silence silence." Trump said. When Karem continued to ask his question, Trump chimed in: "If you keep talking, I will go away and you can go out with the rest of these people. If you keep talking, I will go away and you can get him out. With them. Just a big mouth." It was not the first time that Trump lashed out at a journalist during a coronavirus briefing. He has expressed his frustrations on several occasions. (Alex Brandon / AP) A health worker is on a Denver street on April 19, countering a demonstration where people demanded that orders to stay home be lifted. Protesters across the country demonstrated against coronavirus restrictions and complained that they infringe on their personal freedoms and threaten to destroy their livelihoods. (Alyson McClaran / Reuters) A client does a manicure at a nail salon in Atlanta on April 24. Georgia's beauty parlors, tattoo parlors, bowling alleys and other businesses were able to reopen after Governor Brian Kemp announced it would ease the state's stay-at-home order. (Elijah Nouvelage / Bloomberg / Getty Images) United States Vice President Mike Pence visits Dennis Nelson, a patient who survived the coronavirus and was about to give blood, during a tour of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, on April 28. Pence decided not to wear a face mask during the tour despite the facility's policy has been in effect since April 13. Pence initially told reporters that he was not wearing a mask because he is often tested for coronavirus. Later he said that he should have worn one. (Jim Mone / AP) Michigan state police prevent protesters from entering the Michigan House of Representatives chamber on April 30. The protesters were unhappy with the state's order to stay home. Governor Gretchen Whitmer had extended the order until May 15, although the restrictions were relaxed so that some companies could reopen. May
– coronavirus cases in the US – cases around the world
In May, rumors of a different kind of riot began to emerge in the city of Brunswick, Georgia, where a black man named Ahmaud Arbery had been shot dead while running in a neighborhood in February. The case echoed painful memories of other unarmed black men who had been killed by the police or, in Arbery's case, men who were allegedly seeking some form of vigilante justice.
One racial crisis was quickly compounded by another when George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed during an encounter with police in Minneapolis later that month, an encounter that was captured on video when an officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
Suddenly, the floodgates opened. The streets were sterile for weeks of coronavirus blockades that filled night after night with thousands of protesters calling for justice, police accountability and reform. Clashes between protesters and police only fueled tensions, and before the end of the month, it was clear that a trial would come.
All the while, the specter of the coronavirus still hung over the world. Countries tentatively reopened. For the first time since December, China recorded its first day without a new case. However, the postponement had to be short-lived.
In the United States, there was hardly any respite at all. On May 27, the US recorded his 100,000th death from coronavirus.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a fertilizer factory in Sunchon, North Korea, in this photo released by the North Korean state news agency on May 2. After Kim missed her grandfather's birthday celebration on April 15, the United States was monitoring Intelligence suggesting that Kim was in grave danger following a surgical procedure. Kim's absences from the official state media often spark speculation and rumors about his health. CNN cannot independently verify reports from North Korean state agencies, the authenticity of the photograph, or the date it was taken. (Korea Central News Agency / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock) Japan's giant Asian hornets are displayed in a display case in Olympia, Washington, on May 4. The insects, dubbed "killer hornets," were seen in the United States for the first time, specifically in Washington state, the scientists said. (Ted S. Warren / AP) Ahmaud Arbery's family members hug in front of a court on May 8 as they protested his shooting death in Brunswick, Georgia. Three men were charged in the February 23 death of Arbery, who was shot dead while running outside of Brunswick. (Sean Rayford / Getty Images) Dr. Ethan Weiss, a cardiologist from San Francisco, tweeted this photo of his flight home from New York on May 9. The photo appeared to show dozens of masked passengers sitting side by side with no space in between. "This is the last time I will be flying again for a long time," Weiss wrote in a Twitter thread, adding that many passengers on the flight were "scared / shocked." Weiss said he was part of a group of 25 doctors and nurses who had been working in New York hospitals for the past two to four weeks. United Airlines had brought them home for free. (Courtesy of Ethan Weiss) San Diego high school student Phoebe Seip, center, and her sisters Sydney, left, and Paisley watch former US President Barack Obama deliver a virtual graduation speech to millions of high school students on May 16 (Bing Guan / Reuters) People visit New York's Domino Park on May 17. The painted circles, spaced 6 feet apart, are to encourage physical distancing. (Johannes Eisele / AFP / Getty Images) New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is tested for the coronavirus during a press conference in Albany on May 17. I was trying to demonstrate the ease of the procedure and encourage people to get tested. (Angus Mordant / Bloomberg / Getty Images) A man drives away a swarm of desert locusts in Samburu County, Kenya, on May 21. It is the worst desert locust invasion in 70 years. It is also the worst locust invasion in the Horn of Africa in 25 years, said the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization. The invasion poses an unprecedented threat to food security in the region, where more than 19 million people in East Africa are already experiencing a high degree of food insecurity, the agency said. (Fredrik Lerneryd / Getty Images) United States President Donald Trump wears a face mask while visiting a Ford plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan, on May 21. But it was during a part of the tour that journalists were not allowed. "I didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it," he said. This photo was tweeted by the American representative Jackie Speier. Press photos from the tour show Trump without a mask. (From representative Jackie Speier / Twitter) A group floats down the American River near Rancho Cordova, California, on May 24. Memorial Day weekend sparked many celebrations on the beach and boardwalks, but few were seen in social or mask distances. (Daniel Kim / The Sacramento Bee / AP) Olivia Grant, right, hugs her grandmother, Mary Grace Sileo, through a plastic cloth hanging on a clothesline in Wantagh, New York, on May 24. Both saw each other for the first time since the pandemic began. (Al Bello / Getty Images) Former Vice President of the United States, Joe Biden, and his wife, Jill, lay a wreath at the Delaware Memorial Bridge Veterans Memorial Park on Memorial Day. In a CNN interview, Biden called President Donald Trump "an absolute fool" for sharing a tweet that mocked him for wearing a mask. (Patrick Semansky / AP) A protester carries an American flag upside down next to a burning building in Minneapolis on May 28. Protesters have demonstrated in the United States since the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis. Anger spread through the communities as the video of Floyd's last moments began to circulate. Floyd was calling for help while immobilized, saying he couldn't breathe. The protests have been largely peaceful, but some cities have seen cases of violence, and protesters clashed with police and stores were looted and burned down. (Julio Cortez / AP) A crowd gathers in Titusville, Florida to watch SpaceX's historic launch on May 30. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched two NASA astronauts toward the International Space Station. It is the first time in history that a commercial aerospace company has brought humans into Earth orbit. (Scott Audette / Reuters) The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket takes off from the Kennedy Space Center. NASA and space fans had waited almost a decade for this milestone. The United States has not launched its own astronauts into space since the shuttle program ended in 2011. (SpaceX / Getty Images) June
– coronavirus cases in the US – cases around the world
Protests sparked by George Floyd's death roared in June and went global. Protesters filled urban centers in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Brazil, Australia, South Africa and many other countries, uniting under a refrain: Black Lives Matter.
In the United States, talks on police reform were extended by Congress. Cities cut police department budgets and tightened police accountability. People also took change into their own hands, tearing down statues of men who once defended or traded slavery. Confederate flags and other symbols of racial enmity also fell.
With the 2020 elections just a few months away, President Trump returned to the campaign trail, organizing one of his rallies in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
After a few weeks of optimism, coronavirus cases returned worldwide. In the United States, experts warned that premature reopens may have sent the country into yet another round of calamities and deaths.
Riot police rush protesters in Lafayette Park in Washington DC on June 1. Thousands of people were protesting peacefully near the White House when the police started shooting rubber bullets, tear gas, and shots at the crowd. Police were cleaning the block to allow President Donald Trump to walk to the San Juan Episcopal Church for a photo shoot. (Ken Cedeno / Reuters) President Donald Trump holds a Bible outside the St. John's Episcopal Church during his photo shoot on June 1. Part of the church was burned down during the protests the night before. (Patrick Semansky / AP) Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, watches her daughter on a vigil June 6 in Louisville, Kentucky. Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot eight times by police on March 13 when they knocked down the door of her Louisville apartment while executing an arrest warrant in a narcotics investigation. La familia de Taylor ha presentado una demanda por homicidio culposo. (Brett Carlsen / Getty Images) Los manifestantes sostienen sus teléfonos durante una manifestación frente a la Casa Blanca el 3 de junio. La muerte de George Floyd ha reavivado una conversación nacional sobre raza, brutalidad policial e injusticia social. Ha habido llamadas para destituir a la policía, y los manifestantes han derribado estatuas de hombres que una vez defendieron o comerciaron con la esclavitud. (Eric Baradat / AFP / Getty Images) Philonise Floyd habla en un funeral para su hermano George el 4 de junio. Dijo que George había "tocado muchos corazones" y que la audiencia en Minneapolis fue un testimonio de eso. "Todos quieren justicia, nosotros queremos justicia para George", dijo Philonise. "Lo va a conseguir". Derek Chauvin, el oficial de policía de Minneapolis que se arrodilló en el cuello de Floyd durante ocho minutos y 46 segundos, fue despedido del departamento y finalmente acusado de asesinato en segundo grado. Otros tres oficiales involucrados en el incidente también fueron despedidos, y cada uno fue acusado de ayudar e incitar a homicidios en segundo grado y ayudar e incitar a homicidio involuntario en segundo grado. (Julio Cortez / AP) Esta foto satelital, tomada el 6 de junio, muestra la nueva Black Lives Matter Plaza en Washington. Las palabras "Black Lives Matter" fueron pintadas en dos cuadras de la calle 16. Los pintores fueron contratados por el alcalde Muriel Bowser. (Tecnologías Maxar / Reuters) Los manifestantes en Bristol, Inglaterra, arrojan una estatua de Edward Colston al río Avon durante una protesta de Black Lives Matter el 7 de junio. El sitio web de los Museos de Bristol describe a Colston como un "reverenciado filántropo / comerciante de esclavos vilipendiado" del siglo XVII. (Giulia Spadafora / NurPhoto / Getty Images) Alrededor de dos docenas de legisladores demócratas, incluida la presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes, Nancy Pelosi, y el líder de la minoría del Senado, Chuck Schumer, se arrodillan en silencio durante ocho minutos y 46 segundos mientras rinden homenaje a George Floyd el 8 de junio. Llevaban estolas hechas de tela Kente, lo que provocó críticas de los observadores quienes sintieron que convirtieron el textil tradicional africano en un accesorio político. (Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP) Los votantes se alinean en Christian City, un hogar de vida asistida, para emitir su voto principal en Union City, Georgia, el 9 de junio. Los retrasos en las votaciones en Georgia llevaron a los funcionarios estatales a pedir investigaciones. Algunos votantes pasaron horas esperando en la fila. (Dustin Chambers / Reuters) La gente bebe afuera de un bar en el East Village de la ciudad de Nueva York el 12 de junio. Los bares en la ciudad aún no tenían permitido abrir, pero muchas personas en Nueva York salieron a las calles después de que la ciudad entró en la Fase Uno de su plan de reapertura el 8 de junio. (Jeenah Moon / Reuters) Los manifestantes prendieron fuego a un restaurante de Wendy's en Atlanta el 13 de junio. Rayshard Brooks, un hombre negro de 27 años, fue asesinado a tiros por la policía cerca de la entrada del restaurante el 12 de junio. Brooks recibió un disparo después de que la policía se movió para esposarlo por sospecha conducir bajo la influencia, según los videos de la escena. Los videos muestran que Brooks tomó el Taser de un oficial durante el intento de arresto y luego disparó el Taser a los oficiales mientras huía. Un oficial luego le disparó fatalmente a Brooks tres veces con su arma de servicio, dijeron las autoridades. Brooks recibió dos disparos en la espalda, según un comunicado de la Oficina del médico forense del condado de Fulton. El agente de policía que mató a Brooks, Garrett Rolfe, fue despedido y acusado de asesinato. Los abogados de Rolfe dicen que Rolfe estaba legalmente justificado y actuaba en defensa propia. El jefe de policía de Atlanta renunció. (Ben Hendren / Agencia Anadolu / Getty Images) La policía en Albuquerque, Nuevo México, detiene a miembros de la Guardia Civil de Nuevo México, un grupo civil armado, después de que un hombre recibió un disparo durante una protesta el 15 de junio. El tiroteo ocurrió cuando los manifestantes intentaban derribar una estatua del conquistador español Juan de Oñate Un hombre de 31 años fue arrestado en relación con el tiroteo, dijo la policía. La Guardia Civil de Nuevo México le dijo a CNN por correo electrónico que el hombre no es parte de su grupo. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis / The Albuquerque Journal / AP) El presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, escucha los aplausos después de firmar una orden ejecutiva sobre la reforma policial el 16 de junio en el Jardín de las Rosas de la Casa Blanca. Trump said he was taking executive action to encourage police to adopt the "highest and the strongest" professional standards "to deliver a future of safety and security for Americans of every race, religion, color and creed." His order, among other steps, creates a federal database of police officers with a history of using excessive force. (Leah Millis/Reuters) DACA recipients and their supporters rally outside the US Supreme Court on June 18. In a 5-4 ruling that day, the Supreme Court blocked the Trump administration's attempt to end DACA, which stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. The Obama-era program protects hundreds of thousands of immigrants — who were brought to the country as children — from deportation. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) President Donald Trump arrives at his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 20. It was his first rally since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and the indoor venue generated concerns about the potential spread of the virus. About 6,200 people showed up to the BOK Center, which seats 19,199. (Doug Mills/The New York Times/Redux) Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House on June 21 after returning from his campaign rally in Tulsa. (Patrick Semansky/AP) Tomika Miller weeps over her husband, Rayshard Brooks, at his public viewing in Atlanta on June 22. His private funeral service took place at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King Jr. was as a co-pastor from 1960 until his assassination in 1968. King's daughter, the Rev. Bernice A. King, spoke at the funeral. (Curtis Compton/Pool/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/AP) A beach is slammed with people in Bournemouth, England, during a heat wave on June 25. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson began easing coronavirus restrictions in May, but people are still supposed to be distancing themselves from one another. After thousands flocked to beaches, officials in southern England declared a "major incident.” (Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images) A couple draws guns on people who were protesting against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on June 28. The demonstration came after Krewson, on a Facebook live video, read the names and addresses of people calling for police reform, according to CNN affiliate KMOV. The man and woman with the guns were identified as Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who owned the private street the protesters were walking on. "The peaceful protesters were not the subject of scorn or disdain by the McCloskeys," their attorney, Albert S. Watkins, said in a statement to CNN. "To the contrary, they were expecting and supportive of the message of the protesters.” He said “the actions of violence, destruction of property and acts of threatening aggression by a few individuals” put the McCloskeys “in fear of imminent harm.” (Lawrence Bryant/Reuters) Willie Townsend, an employee of the Mississippi State Capitol, raises and lowers commemorative state flags June 30 that are purchased by people after being flown at the Capitol. Hours later, Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill to retire the flag — the last state flag to feature the Confederate battle flag. La bandera de la Confederación, sus símbolos y las estatuas que conmemoran a los líderes confederados han dividido durante mucho tiempo al país. Critics call the flag a symbol representing war to defend slavery, while supporters call it a sign of pride and Southern heritage. (Suzi Altman/Reuters)
As the first half of the year came to a close, the future seemed to hold nothing but uncertainty — about the pandemic, about November’s election, about the future of the country and the world.
Looking back to the beginning of the year, the events of 2020 have defied prediction.
What the rest of the year holds is anyone’s guess.