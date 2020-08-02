First state in California to exceed half a million cases of coronavirus

California has become the first US state to register more than half a million cases of the coronavirus, as New York City and the state reported that they remain stable in their low numbers.

As of Saturday, the Golden State recorded 509,162 cases of the contagion, and set a grim new daily record of 176 related deaths a day earlier, according to its website.

Those deaths helped put the country's total daily coronavirus deaths to more than 1,000 for the sixth consecutive day.

Meanwhile, New York reported its lowest number of hospitalizations on Saturday 556, since March 17 and three deaths, part of a three-day moving average that was the lowest for the state since the pandemic occurred, according to the office. from Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The state's positive results rate was also 0.9, while that of the city was 1.0.

The city had no deaths yesterday, the state said, offering cooler numbers than those on the Big Apple website, though it did not include the alleged COVID-19 deaths, only confirmed ones.

"We have now done more than 6 million tests, and the numbers are almost where we want them to be, which is very good news and says our plan is working," Cuomo said in a statement.

"However, context is important, and there are storm clouds on the horizon in the form of new cases across the country, and a lack of compliance here in the state, and I urge New Yorkers to remain smart in New York and local governments to enforce state guidance. "

He said that the State Liquor Authority and the State Police Task Force went to 1,070 bars, restaurants and other establishments in the city and on Long Island on Saturday and found that 36 were not meeting health guidelines amid the virus.

According to the state, there were: 18 mocking establishments in Queens; 10 in Manhattan; five in the Bronx; one in Staten Island and two in Suffolk County on Long Island.