First vaccine data, antibody test problems

May 18, 2020: Here are the coronavirus stories that Medscape editors around the world think they should know today:

Moderna's first vaccine data

The first human-tested coronavirus vaccine yielded promising early clinical data from the phase 1 study led by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the modern biotechnology company announced today in a press release.

The company did not publish detailed data in a previous or scientific publication, but in its press release it said that the 45 participants in three study arms who received different doses, 25, 100 or 250 micrograms, seroconverted 2 weeks after their first dose. Antibodies from eight people who received doses of 25 and 100 micrograms were tested for their ability to neutralize liveSARS-CoV-2 in vitro, and all eight participants had neutralizing antibodies in amounts equal to or greater than those found in people who recovered from COVID -19, the company said.

At least 90 potential COVID-19 vaccines are at different stages of development, and six are currently in clinical trials.

Are the antibody test results overly optimistic?

Results from antibody testing studies raise hopes of determining how many people may have been infected and have some immunity, as well as hinting at the true severity of COVID-19.

But first, we need to know that the tests can differentiate between someone who has had COVID-19 and someone who has been infected with other common coronaviruses, epidemiologist William P. Hanage, PhD, of T.H. from Harvard. Chan School of Public Health writes on Medscape. "Doing this wrong is bad for understanding immunity in the population, and it is disastrous for an individual," he writes.

A quick summary of the COVID-19 literature

Since March 25, two HIV clinical fellows at Boston hospitals have recorded a biweekly deep dive into the most compelling COVID-19 data. His presentations have become "must have" TV (or rather YouTube) for anyone trying to make sense of all the pandemic-related literature. They summarized what they have learned so far for Medscape, including tables that bring together published clinical trials of drugs under investigation and key findings on how the virus is transmitted.

In a question and answer session, Eric Meyerowitz, MD, and Aaron Richterman, MD, MPH, describe their process: lots of text messages and 80 to 100 hours of work to prepare each presentation. "For better or for worse, this is the job right now," Richterman said. "I mean, it's all basically around COVID-19. All of my other work is basically on hold. All of my clinical work is focused on this."

International medical graduates face difficulties

The problems associated with the COVID-19 pandemic may prevent international medical graduates from attending US residency programs. The US, which jeopardizes its key role in supplementing the medical workforce. Hyechang "HC" Rhim, MD, shares her story of canceled test dates, visas, observances and research submissions. "I know that this heartbreak is honestly nothing compared to what those who suffered from COVID-19 and lost loved ones have experienced," he writes, "but the uncertainty remains unsettling."

Remdesivir trials will end soon

The two Gilead Sciences clinical studies on its possible treatment with the remdesivir coronavirus will end later this month, say researchers from institutions enrolling patients in the trials, Reuters reports. As open trials close, most patients with COVID-19 will soon have access only through the US Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization. USA Doctors have criticized the lack of clarity about how the federal government is distributing the remdesivir supply that Gilead donated for use under the emergency authorization.

In Memory

As front-line healthcare workers care for patients with COVID-19, they commit to difficult and exhausting work and are also at risk of infection. More than 1000 worldwide have died.

Medscape has released a commemorative list to commemorate them. We will continue to update this list as necessary. Please help us ensure this list is complete by submitting names with an age, profession or specialty and location using this form.

