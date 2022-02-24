In Fistful of Vengeance, you take on the role of a gunslinger out for justice. You must fight your way through hordes of enemies in an exciting action-packed adventure full of suspense and excitement! With stunning graphics and fast-paced gameplay, Fistful of Vengeance is sure to keep you entertained for hours on end. So what are you waiting for? Get ready to blast some bad guys!

What is Fistful of Vengeance all about?

This action-packed movie is based on Wu Assassins by John Wirth and Tony Krantz. The film follows Iko Uwais’ character, a superpowered assassin called Kai who travels across the globe in search of revenge after his loved one’s death. When their hunt takes them into old enemies’ territory, a mysterious billionaire and an ancient mystical force bent on taking over the world are what they find.

The movie’s fast-paced martial arts sequences have been critically acclaimed for their grandeur and pizzazz. The camera moves around between all of the fighters, giving each fight heft with vigour!

How these super-fast action sequences were shot?

The way these scenes were shot has a surprisingly high-tech story behind it – since you could never get the same results from even the fastest operator with a Steadicam. Directed by Roel Reiné, the prolific mind behind dozens of action-packed dramas, Reiné has revealed exclusively to Collider how the production team overcomes the challenges involved in bringing Reiné’s vision to the screen.

He’s always looking for new ways to capture the action, and if he had a camera move as fast [star] Iko Uwais does in his movies then that would be really cool, Roel Reiné told. I contacted the Bolt camera rental house in Bangkok and said I wanted to use the Bolt robot arm to shoot a 3-minute moving shot during a fight.” Bolt is a robot arm that you can program to do all the fast movements needed for any sequence as described by the director.

What was the problem then?

The problem? Bolt operators usually program as few as ten moves for the arm to perform in a scene – far fewer than you’d expect from a three-minute scene. Nevertheless, everything was done right and with a smile on his face and an excited tone in his voice, the director said: “I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished.”

Why you should watch Fistful of Vengeance?

Fistful of Vengeance is an adrenaline-pumping action film that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The fight scenes are expertly choreographed and performed, making for a truly thrilling cinematic experience. Fistful of Vengeance also features a compelling story that will draw you in and keep you engaged until the very end. So if you’re looking for an exciting and suspenseful action film, be sure to check out Fistful of Vengeance!

When is the movie releasing?

The movie was released on February 17, 2022, on Netflix.

Who is in the cast?

The movie is directed by Roel Reiné and written by Cameron Litvack, Jessica Chou, and Yalun Tu. The movie stars Iko Uwais as Kai Jin. Other cast includes Lewis Tan as Lu Xin Lee, Lawrence Kao as Tommy Wah, JuJu Chan as Zan Hui, Pearl Thusi as Zama Zulu, and Francesca Corney as Preeya among others.

Is Fistful of Vengeance worth giving a watch?

Iko Uwais said, “I’m excited to be a part of Fistful of Vengeance and working with the team. The action is intense and I can’t wait for audiences to see it. In Fistful of Vengeance, Kai Jin (played by Iko Uwais) returns home from prison to find his family murdered. He sets out on a deadly rampage for vengeance, aided by his old friend Lu Xin Lee (played by Lewis Tan). Along the way, they must face off against the ruthless crime boss who ordered the hit on Kai Jin’s family.

The action in Fistful of Vengeance is some of the most intense ever put to film. Iko Uwais and Tiger Chen are both world-class martial artists, and it shows onscreen. The fight scenes are brilliantly choreographed and will leave you on the edge of your seat. If you’re looking for an adrenaline-pumping action film that doesn’t disappoint, Fistful of Vengeance is a must-see!