Brazilian fitness influencer Larissa Borges passed away on August 30, 2023, at 33, after a double heart attack. Borges was a popular figure on social media, with over 1 million followers on Instagram.

Borges’ family confirmed her passing in a statement on her Instagram page. The statement read, “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Larissa. She was taken from us too soon, but her memory will live forever in our hearts.”

Borges’ death has sparked shock and sadness among her fans and the fitness community. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of Borges.

Heart Health and Fitness Influencers

Borges’ death has also raised important questions about heart health and the fitness industry. While fitness influencers often promote healthy lifestyles and exercise, there is a growing concern about the potential risks of excessive activity and the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

Heart attacks are a leading cause of death worldwide and can occur in people of all ages and fitness levels. However, evidence suggests that excessive exercise and the use of performance-enhancing drugs can increase the risk of heart problems.

The fitness industry has faced criticism in recent years for promoting unrealistic body standards and encouraging unhealthy behaviors. Borges’ death is a tragic reminder of the importance of promoting healthy habits and the potential risks of extreme exercise and performance-enhancing drugs.

Overall, Borges’ passing is a reminder of the importance of heart health and the potential risks of excessive exercise and performance-enhancing drugs. While her death is a tragedy, it is also an opportunity to raise awareness about these critical issues and promote healthy habits in the fitness community.