Fitness trainer fired for training & # 39; I can't breathe & # 39;

The Wauwatosa franchise owners announced in a statement on their Facebook page Thursday night that the coach has been fired. The coach was not identified.

In a video posted to the franchise's Facebook page on Wednesday, co-owner John Mathie said he shares and understands "the outrage, based on the actions of the past 24 hours." He and business partner Jen Dunnington said the franchise would be the first to participate in the anti-racism training the parent company announced last week.

Mathie also said that participation in anti-racism training will be mandatory for all staff.

"A coach of mine did a workout for 'I Can't Breathe' and, while he intended to support the Black Lives Matter movement, it was clearly wrong," said Mathie.