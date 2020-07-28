Five conclusions of a combative Barr audience

These are the main conclusions of Barr's first appearance before the judicial panel in his 17-month term as attorney general.

New York Speaker of the House Judiciary Jerry Nadler and Democrats on the panel did not offer Barr the subtleties that congressional witnesses often receive. Democrats repeatedly cut Barr's answers, accused him of being wrong or lying, and made it clear they were not interested in the explanations he was offering. Barr was not allowed additional time at the end of each legislator's five minutes to answer questions that witnesses often receive, forcing Republicans to use their time to allow Barr to reject the Democratic allegations.

The effort was clearly part of a Democrats' strategy to demonstrate that they had already delivered their verdict on Barr's tenure as attorney general, and nothing he could say would influence that. Democrats accused Barr of putting President Donald Trump's interests ahead of the country, and attacked the attorney general for his involvement in the prosecution of cases involving Trump associates, his response to police protests, his response to the coronavirus, his removal from an American prosecutor. and many more topics

The last Democratic interrogator, Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas, accused Barr of refusing to keep his oath and upholding the Constitution, prompting Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio to verbally protest the accusation while Nadler adjourned the hearing.

Black lawmakers call Barr

Some of the most powerful moments in Tuesday's hearing came from black Democrats on the panel, who questioned Barr's assessments of systemic racism in policing and the response to nationwide protests following the murder of George Floyd on Police hands in Minneapolis.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democrat from Texas, urged Barr to acknowledge institutional racism in the police when she said she disagreed that it exists in police departments.

"I hope the Justice Department focuses on systemic institutional racism," replied Jackson Lee. "That is what we need for you to join us, Mr. Attorney General, and to recognize that institutional racism exists and until we accept that we will not finish our work and achieve the goals and aspirations of our iconic John Lewis."

Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond called Barr for invoking Lewis, the Georgia Democratic congressman who died earlier this month, in his opening statement as he had no black people on his top staff.

"That, sir, is systemic racism. That is what John Lewis spent his life fighting for, so I would suggest that actions speak louder than words and keep the name of the honorable John Lewis out of the mouth of the Department of Justice," Richmond said. .

The Louisiana Democrat also cut holes in Barr's topic of conversation that 11 white people and eight black people were killed by police this year, noting that it was actually an "obvious disparity" when 85% of the population in the United States was white and 15% was Black.

Republican Party highlights attacks on police

Republicans had their own strategy before Tuesday's hearing: show the attacks that have occurred against police officers.

Jordan ended his opening statement with a lengthy video that joins descriptions of "peaceful protesters" with scenes of violence and riots that have occurred in recent weeks, including attacks on police officers.

In questions, Jordan asked Barr at one point if St. John's Church outside the White House would still be standing if it weren't for the police response, and otherwise if the Portland court would be if federal officials they weren't protecting him. Republicans also questioned Barr over his comments that Antifa is an internal terrorist threat while criticizing Democrats' descriptions of Antifa and the protests.

Barr joined the criticism and questioned why Democrats were not condemning the violence.

"This intolerance in attacking people. I was very concerned about that. And now we have seen it sweep the country in this way. And I hope that the Democratic Party will take a stand against violence," Barr said.

Barr says he is independent but shows his political tendencies

In his opening statement, Barr stated that he was independent of Trump, but also showed some political tendencies during the hearing.

Barr was repeatedly lobbied over the government's response to the coronavirus, dodging questions about Trump's action and inaction to combat the pandemic. When Florida Representative Debbie Mucarsel-Powell asked if Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis was doing an "incredible" job as Trump had said in March, Barr went astray by chasing after a Democratic governor.

"How did Cuomo do an amazing job?" Barr said of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Barr also blamed the Obama administration on Tuesday for problems with the Covid-19 tests, saying it was "a function of President Obama's mismanagement at the CDC." It's a bogus claim made by Trump and other Republicans – the initial flawed coronavirus test was developed this year.

And Barr's explanation of his awareness of what the President wanted seemed to rise and fall during the hearing.

When asked about Trump's tweets about Roger Stone, in which Trump attacked Stone's recommendation for sentencing hours before Barr promoted a lower recommendation, Barr said he did not read the president's tweets.

"At that time I heard about the president's tweet because I don't control the president's tweets," Barr said.

Barr later said of the president's tweets: "I don't pay attention to that. Unless they catch my eye."

Of course, Barr previously said that Trump's tweets play a much bigger role in his day-to-day responsibilities, and said in an interview in February after Stone's decision that the president's tweets "make it impossible for me to do my job."

Barr defended his actions with Stone and in the decision to drop the charges against Michael Flynn, Trump's first national security adviser. And Barr defiantly challenged his critics to show him an instance in which one of Trump's political enemies had been charged.

Of course, although the Justice Department has not charged Trump's enemies, prosecutors are investigating Trump opponents and critics of the Obama administration, including the investigation into the FBI investigation in Russia led by US Attorney John Durham who is analyzing former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and CIA Director John Brennan.

The Justice Department has guidelines for not taking action that could influence an election. Barr on Tuesday refused to agree to refrain from releasing the Durham findings before November 2020.

Barr's dubious claims to vote

Another key instance Barr has endorsed Trump is about voter fraud linked to voting by mail, which Trump has falsely claimed will lead to massive fraud and fraudulent election. Barr said at Tuesday's hearing that a full vote-by-mail election has a "high risk" of significant voter fraud.

But those claims faded under closer scrutiny. When Representative Mary Gay Scanlon, a Pennsylvania Democrat, asked Barr to provide evidence that voting by mail ran the risk of foreign countries producing forged ballots, one of Barr's key allegations of fraud, Barr did not I can do it.

"No, I don't, but I have common sense," said Barr.

Barr also struggled with other election-related questions, saying he had not investigated whether Trump could change the election date and initially answering "it depends" when asked if it was appropriate for presidents to accept foreign election assistance. After a second attempt, he said it was never appropriate.

When asked what he would do if Trump lost the election, but he refused to leave office, a scenario Democrats have raised and Trump has encouraged by refusing to say he will accept the election results, Barr expressed his response: "Yes the results are clear, I would leave the office. "