Five iconic New York sports calls stand the test of time

This week, The Post looks again at the "best" in New York's sports history, areas that are equally worthy of debate, but have not been discussed incessantly. Russ Hodges' call for Bobby Thomson's "Shot Heard‘ Round the World "that brought the Giants to the pennant in 1951 was voted the best call in New York sports history. Here are five other great returns that simply missed the cut:

May 27, 1994: Stephane Matteau sent the Rangers to the Stanley Cup Finals with an engulfing goal and winner of Game 7 in double OT. On the WFAN call, Howie Rose had the perfect level of excitement with the rhythmic "Matteau! Matteau! Matteau! It became even more iconic after the Rangers won the Cup for the first time in 54 years.

October 26, 1986: During Game 6 of the World Series, there were two memorable calls when a Mets dribbler Mookie Wilson pierced the leg of Red Sox first baseman Bill Buckner. On NBC, Vin Scully said, "A little roll up first … behind the bag … goes through Buckner!" On WFAN, Bob Murphy's call was similar to "Go by Buckner!" In review, Scully's is a little better.

May 8, 1970: Willis Reed entered the court to warm up before Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Marv Albert recorded the famous call from the event, saying: "Here comes Willis!" Reed hit two jumpers early in the game before Clyde Frazier took over to lead the Knicks to victory.

October 1, 1961: Roger Maris broke Babe Ruth's one-season home run record with Phil Rizzuto on the radio call. The Scooter said, "Hit deep right … this could be … back there … Holy Cow! He did it!" Rizzuto, a Hall of Fame shortstop, was not a classic player-by-player, but the decision was pretty good.

October 2, 1978: Bucky Dent's home run didn't end the game, but Bill White's call still has its place in New York's sports broadcast history. White said, "Deep left … Yastrzemski won't understand … it's a home run! A three-run homer for Bucky Dent and the Yankees now lead him with a score of 3 to 2." And the Yankees completed one of the great comebacks in baseball history to beat the Red Sox.