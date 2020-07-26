Five key giants to see this training ground

The five giants that watch this training ground:

Daniel Jones

The improvement in the quarterback from year 1 to year 2 is often severe, and there is every reason to think it will be for Jones. He couldn't fully spread his wings as a rookie, not with Eli Manning parked in the adjacent locker and occupying top-tier real estate in the meeting room. Jones impressed his teammates last season with his moxie, but there is a new offense for him to learn and a new head coach to bond with, likely throwing some speed bumps in the fast lane he wants to ride in.

Blake Martinez

There is an obvious need for a defense leader and the center linebacker, the guy who makes the calls and checks, is ready for the assignment. Martinez did it for the Packers and signed to do it for the Giants, in addition to leading the team in tackles. It will be interesting to see how quickly he takes command of his new group.

Andrew Thomas

It's a great year for a rookie to get in and immediately move on to a starting role on the offensive line. This is what awaits Thomas, Georgia's first-round recruit. Nothing will be delivered to him, and he will have to move up the depth chart, but the expectation is that he will rise to the challenge and be a Day 1 starter, probably at right tackle.

Sam Beal

This would be a great year for Beal even before the DeAndre Baker situation. Now, it's a huge season for Beal, with Baker's legal woes possibly keeping him out of the team for the foreseeable future. Just like that, Beal raises the depth chart at the corner, possibly making him a starting role. Beal is entering his third season in the NFL, but he only has six games on his resume. It was a third-round supplementary team and nobody knows if he can play. We will know soon.

Evan Engram

The early stages of training camp will focus on seeing who is fit and who is not, and this clears or impedes the way forward for Engram. He underwent foot surgery after the 2019 season, and it remains to be seen if the tight end, who is often injured (hates that description) can take hits and run freely, once and for all. A recent video showing Engram's routes is encouraging. He has a clean slate with a new coaching staff, and more than enough talent and physical gifts to be a great offensive weapon. But you have to stay on the field.