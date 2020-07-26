Five key jets to see this training ground

The five Jets to see this training ground:

Sam Darnold

This season focuses on the 23-year-old quarterback and whether he can make a leap in his third season. The Jets hope he can stay on the field for 16 games, something he has not yet done. The offseason was about getting a better line in front of him and weapons to throw. We will see if his plan worked.

Le’Veon Bell

Year 1 with the Jets was a disaster for Bell. He averaged 3.2 yards per carry and did not have a single game with 100 rushing yards or more. The Jets believe they have improved the line, which should help. But Bell also has to recover part of the explosion that was lost last year.

Breshad Perriman

The Jets allowed Robby Anderson to enter free agency and then quickly pounced on Perriman, who had a disappointing career but finished strong last year. Perriman had 25 catches for 506 yards and five touchdowns in the last five games of the year for the Buccaneers in 2019. The Jets hope this is a sign that the 2015 first-round pick has sorted things out and not just an anomaly. Perriman has breakneck speed and should replace Anderson as the team's deepest threat.

Mekhi Becton

The Jets had not recruited an offensive lineman in the first round since 2006 until taking the No. 11 Becton overall in April. The mountain of a 6-foot-7-inch, 364-pound man is being accused of protecting Darnold for the next decade or so. Every time the Jets hit the field, that will be their first professional practice, after the pandemic eliminates spring practice. It's always a challenge for rookies to learn, and this year will be even more challenging with no preseason games and limited practices. All eyes will be on Becton.

Quinnen Williams

Last year's first-round team had a disappointing year. He didn't play bad, but he had less impact than might be expected from a player selected at No. 3 overall. Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams recently sang Quinnen's praises and said he expects great things from him this year. Quinnen was disruptive at the university. The Jets need to see that of him again, starting at camp.