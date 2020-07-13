Five people injured in alleged electrocution on Lake Arizona

Two people were transported in critical condition to a hospital from Scorpion Bay Marina at Lake Pleasant in Peoria on Sunday, Capt. Mario Bravo of the Peoria Fire Department said during a press conference. Two additional victims rejected aid at the scene, Bravo said.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is working to recover the body of a fifth victim from the lake, according to Bravo.

Lake Pleasant is about 40 miles northwest of Phoenix.

Bravo said firefighters were dispatched on a drowning call but received additional information along the way that suggested the incident may have been electrocution.