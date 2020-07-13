Five people injured in alleged electrocution on Lake Arizona

Two people were transported in critical condition to a hospital from Scorpion Bay Marina at Lake Pleasant in Peoria on Sunday, Capt. Mario Bravo of the Peoria Fire Department said during a press conference. Two additional victims rejected aid at the scene, Bravo said.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is working to recover the body of a fifth victim from the lake, according to Bravo.
Lake Pleasant is about 40 miles northwest of Phoenix.
Bravo said firefighters were dispatched on a drowning call but received additional information along the way that suggested the incident may have been electrocution.
Firefighters had to wait eight to 10 minutes until electricity was secured before they could enter the water at the marina, Bravo said.
It's unclear what caused the electric current, and the sheriff's office is investigating the incident, which is believed to be isolated, according to Bravo.