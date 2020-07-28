Five Questions the House Judiciary Committee Should Ask Bill Barr

When Barr testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, he should face direct questions from the House Judiciary Committee. That is, if Barr chooses to appear.

Barr has routinely ignored the largely ineffective efforts of Judicial Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to ensure accountability; Barr has sometimes openly defied Nadler's subpoenas, and at other times he has not appeared when summoned.

In fact, Tuesday's hearing will mark the first time during his current tenure as attorney general that Barr will testify before the House Judiciary Committee if he appears.

Nadler and the Judicial Committee have a lot of work to do. Barr's abuse of power has not been largely controlled, and Tuesday's hearing could mark the last time in his tenure that he faces significant questioning in anything other than his own carefully selected forum.

And Barr himself is an environment rich in one-man goals. By his own conduct, Barr has created an indisputable record of events that, if properly deployed, could publicly expose the full extent of his abuses.

These are the five most important questions that the House Judiciary Committee must ask Barr.

Electoral fraud and the 2020 elections. Mr. Barr, you publicly stated in a June interview with NPR that an election made primarily by mail would not be safe; that "there are so many occasions of fraud there that they cannot be watched"; and that the possibility of falsifying ballots was "obvious". On what specific evidence do you base those claims? During your tenure as attorney general, how many cases has the Justice Department charged for voter fraud related to mail-in ballots? Will you pledge not to allow the Justice Department to be used to contest any 2020 election without specific evidence indicating that election fraud actually changed the outcome?

Deployment of federal agents in Portland and other cities. Federal agents have been deployed to Portland, and President Trump has said he could "add" as many as 75,000 more federal police officers to other cities. Are you in favor of reassigning nearly three-quarters of all federal agents to patrol cities? (There are about 100,000 in total in the United States.) Do you have statistics that show a specific need for this massive relocation of federal agents? Do you approve of law enforcement officers interacting with the public without identifying themselves or your agency? Is the Department of Justice aware of and is it investigating any instance of excessive force by federal agents in Portland? Is the Justice Department aware of and investigating any arrests made by federal agents without probable cause?

Roger Stone Commutation. He testified during his confirmation hearing that if the President issued a pardon in exchange for the recipient's promise not to incriminate him, "that would be a crime." Are you aware that Trump tweeted about Stone's refusal to testify, praising Stone for having "guts"? Do you know that Stone publicly stated, shortly before his sentence was commuted, that he expected Trump to lift the burden of time in jail and that Trump "knows I was under tremendous pressure to attack him? It would have alleviated my situation considerably." But I didn't. "Given these public statements, will the Justice Department investigate the circumstances surrounding Trump's commutation of Stone's sentence?

SDNY Federal Prosecutor Replacement: You publicly announced in June that the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Geoffrey Berman, would resign, but Berman announced hours later that you had no such intention. Why did you fool the public? He later informed Berman in a letter that Trump had fired him, but Trump later claimed that "he was not involved." Between you and Trump, who told the truth and who lied? Why was Berman fired since you thought enough of his competition to offer him positions of responsibility in the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission? How did Jay Clayton, who he initially announced would replace Berman, qualify to head the SDNY, when Clayton has never worked a day in his life as a prosecutor? Have you been involved in any way in SDNY's ongoing investigation into Rudy Giuliani or his prosecutions of Lev Parnas, Ghislaine Maxwell and the Turkish bank Halkbank?

Intervention in the Stone and Michael Flynn cases. Can you point to other cases during your tenure where you have recommended the dismissal of a case in which a defendant has already pleaded guilty, as he did with Flynn? Can you point to other cases where you have publicly undermined the recommendation for a sentence previously approved by the prosecutors who tried the case, as you did with Stone? When you took those steps, had you seen Trump's tweets and public statements expressing sympathy for his two previous political advisers? In February, you publicly stated that Trump's tweets about ongoing Justice Department prosecutors would make your job as attorney general "impossible" and that "I can't do my job here at the department with a consistent background comment that it weakens me. " Since then, Trump has tweeted repeatedly about ongoing cases. What actions, if any, have you taken in response?

Observers must maintain realistic expectations. Barr will not suddenly grow a conscience and will face its countless abuses. He is adept at deflecting, covering, manipulating the law or, as he did when Senator Kamala Harris questioned him, simply pretending that he cannot hear or cannot understand basic English words.

Nadler and his committee must stand firm. Barr has abused his power and sailed without consequences for too long. This may be the last opportunity for the Judicial Committee to achieve significant responsibility.