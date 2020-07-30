Five reasons Knicks fans should be concerned about the NBA restart

The Knicks are not in Orlando, but there are still reasons for Knicks fans to worry about the restart of all 22 NBA teams. Here are five:

1. Like a despised lover, Knicks fans screech on Twitter how they don't care how Kristaps Porzingis is behaving. Of course they really care. KP6 is making its playoff debut for Dallas and schadenfreude will flow if the 7-foot-3 Latvian works.

2. Rooting for the Clippers to lose all of their eight meaningless games of the regular season is one thing. The Knicks own the 2020 Clippers first-round pick of the Marcus Morris trade and would currently select 27. Even going to 25 could make a big difference. Verifying Morris by adjusting to the Clippers is also a fun exercise. Morris will be a free agent.

3. Portland and Oklahoma City are at Disney World, and Knicks fans can explore "Skinny Melo" (Carmelo Anthony) and CP3 (Chris Paul). Leon Rose's two former favorite customers should be up for grabs this offseason.

4. It's a long shot, but what if this odd set of bubble circumstances with no home court advantage causes the Anthony Davis Lakers to fall apart in the second round with LeBron James, 35, looking at his age? Would AD choose not to participate and look for less purple pastures?

5. You shouldn't worry at all once the playoffs start in mid-August. You know why? The Knicks are likely to be given at least a couple of weeks of "OTA" (Organized Team Activities) for Tom Thibodeau to get acquainted with his new players. Those minicamps, however, are voluntary.