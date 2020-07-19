Five Reasons Why Rockies' Sam Hilliard Could Be A Great Fantasy Baseball Find

If you learn anything from this pandemic, it should be that time is precious.

We have spent so many days, weeks, and hours inside our homes, wasting time with friends, family, and colleagues. Time is something that we cannot recover, and it is something that should be valued.

It is almost time for the MLB 60 game season. If you haven't drafted, time is almost up. Just be sure to make each selection count, you have to. You don't have 162 games to make up for mistakes. You have to find players, especially at the end of the draft, who can contribute on any day.

That's why Roto Rage would like to draw your attention to Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard, 26.

In Hilliard's first major league test last year (27 games) in Colorado, he scored 21 of 77 (.273) with seven home runs, 13 RBIs, 13 runs scored, a 1,006 OPS and stole two bases.

The fact that Hilliard plays half of his games at Coors Field is a huge plus. He hit .318 with five home runs, eight RBIs, 11 RBIs, two stolen bases and a 1,173 OPS in 16 games. He didn't fare as well on the road: he hit .212 with two homers, five RBIs and a .782 OPS.

You might be wondering: why is this wacko wasting my time telling me to recruit a guy who hit .212 outside of Coors Field? Here are five reasons:

1. In five seasons in the minors, he hit .277 with 89 home runs, 358 RBIs, 124 stolen bases and a .829 OPS. That includes last season, when he hit .262 with 35 home runs, 101 RBIs, 109 runs, 22 stolen bases and a .893 OPS for Triple-A Albuquerque.

2. Play half his games at Coors Field.

3. Although his strikeout rate of 26.4 percent (31.3 percent in five seasons in the minors) would have ranked among the highest in the majors, his walk rate of 10.3 percent is nothing to scoff at.

4. Not sure if this was mentioned, but play half of your games at Coors Field?

5. As of Friday, Hilliard had an average draft position of 270.15, according to Fantasy Alarm. That's roughly the 22nd round in the drafts of 12 teams. He may not immediately be a starter on his fantasy roster, but he is likely a starter for the Rockies. Oh, and he plays half his games at Coors Field.

Hilliard is a guy who has proven himself capable of hitting for power (he had a top muzzle velocity of 114.1 mph, according to Baseball Savant) and a solid average. He has also demonstrated an ability to steal bases (he never had less than 22 in a minor league season) and score runs in the minors (and very briefly in the majors). Taking him late in the draft for a 60-game season is definitely worth it.

Here is a look at some other gardeners who may provide late value on drafts:

A shoulder injury ended David Peralta's season (228.52) after just 99 games last season, but he's only a year away from hitting .293 with 30 home runs and 87 RBIs for the Diamondbacks. It offers last-round economic power along with a steady batting average (.290 career hitter).

Yes, Shin-Soo Choo (229.18) just turned 38, but the Rangers veteran hit .276 while averaging 18 home runs, 62 RBIs, 12 stolen bases and an OPS of .828 from 2008-19. He also comes from a season in which he hit 24 home runs and stole 15 bases.

At the age of 30, Oakland's Mark Canha (232.63) had a pro year: he hit .273 while hitting 26 home runs with 58 RBIs, 80 runs and a .913 OPS in 126 games. At this price, it's worth finding out if you can do it again or do it better.

He should also monitor Yasiel Puig's situation, after testing positive for coronavirus and his deal with the Braves reportedly falling apart. He is a career .277 hitter who has averaged 25 home runs, 74 RBIs, 16 stolen bases and a .811 OPS the past three seasons. His ADP is currently 184.52, but that could drop, and if he ends up playing, it could be a well-worn last-round pick.

Fantasy ranking

Gardeners

1. Ronald Acuña Jr., Atl

2. Mike Trout, LAA

3. Christian Yelich, Mil

4. Cody Bellinger, LAD

5. Mookie Betts, LAD

6. Juan Soto, Was

7. J.D. Martinez, Bos

8. Bryce Harper, Phi

9. Starling Mars, Ari

10. George Springer, Hou

11. Charlie Blackmon, Col

12. Austin Meadows, TB

13. Ketel Mars, Ari

14. Eloy Jiménez, CWS

15. Kris Bryant, ChC

16. Aaron Judge, NYY

17. Victor Robles, Was

18. Whit Merrifield, KC

19. Ramon Laureano, Roble

20. Marcell Ozuna, Atl

21. Nick Castellanos, Cin

22. Giancarlo Stanton, NYY

23. Eddie Rosario, Min

24. Tommy Pham, SD

25. Jeff McNeil, NYM

26. Jorge Soler, KC

27. Franmil Reyes, Cle

28. Luis Robert, CWS

29. Michael Brantley, Hou

30. Joey Gallo, Tex

31. Yordan Alvarez, Hou

32. Michael Conforto, NYM

33. Andrew Benintendi, Bos

34. Max Kepler, Min

35. David Dahl, Col

36. Oscar Mercado, Cle

37. Tommy Edman, StL

38. Kyle Schwarber, ChC

39. Danny Santana, Tex

40. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Tor

41. Bryan Reynolds, Pit

42. Rhys Hoskins, Phi

43. Yasiel Puig, Atl

44. Lorenzo Cain, Mil

45. Justin Upton, LAA

46. ​​Byron Buxton, Min

47. Adam Eaton, Was

48. J.D. Davis, NYM

49. Shin-Soo Choo, Tex

50. Mallex Smith, TB

51. Andrew McCutchen, Phi

52. Kyle Tucker, Hou

53. Alex Verdugo, Bos

54. Avisail Garcia, Mil

55. Scott Kingery, Phi

56. Willie Calhoun, Tex

57. Hunter Dozier, KC

58. Mark Canha, oak

59. David Peralta, Ari

60. Cavan Biggio, Tor

61. Nick Senzel, Cin

62. Ryan Braun, Mil

63. Wil Myers, SD

64. Joc Pederson, LAD

65. Brian Anderson, Mia

66. Corey Dickerson, Mia

67. A.J. Pollock, LAD

68. Shogo Akiyama, Cin

69. Hunter Renfroe, TB

70. Nomar Mazara, CWS

71. Randal Grichuk, Tor

72. Trent Grisham, SD

73. Luis Arraez, Min

74. Gregory Polanco, Pit

75. Mike Yastrzemski, SF

76. Brett Gardner, NYY

77. Sam Hilliard, Col

78. Austin Hays, Bal

79. Domingo Santana, Cle

80. Brandon Nimmo, NYM

81. Joe Adell, LAA

82. Yoenis Cespedes, NYM

83. Ian Happ, ChC

84. Kole Calhoun, Ari

85. Austin Riley, Atl

86. Jesse Winker, Cin

87. Niko Goodrum, Det

88. Anthony Santander, Bal

89. Teoscar Hernández, Tor

90. Kevin Pillar, Bos

91. Jon Berti, Mia

92. Aaron Hicks, NYY

93. Brandon Belt, SF

94. Kevin Kiermaier, TB

95. Stephen Piscotty, oak

96. Jackie Bradley Jr., Bos

97. Harrison Bader, StL

98. Jose Martinez, TB

99. Tyler O & # 39; Neill, StL

100. Kyle Lewis, Be

First base

1. Cody Bellinger, LAD

2. Freddie Freeman, Atl

3. Anthony Rizzo, ChC

4. Pete Alonso, NYM

5. José Abreu, CWS

6. Matt Olson, Oak

7. Josh Bell, Pit

8. DJ LeMahieu, NYY

9. Paul Goldschmidt, StL

10. Max Muncy, LAD

11. Rhys Hoskins, Phi

12. Carlos Santana, Cle

13. Yuli Gurriel, Hou

14. Edwin Encarnación, CWS

15. Miguel Sano, Min

16. Yasmani Grandal, CWS

17. Danny Santana, Tex

18. Christian Walker, Ari

19. Eric Hosmer, SD

20. C.J. Cron, Det.

21. Luke Voit, NYY

22. Daniel Murphy, Col

23. Ryan McMahon, Col

24. Hunter Dozier, KC

25. Brandon Lowe, TB

26. Mark Canha, oak

27. Joey Votto, Cin

28. Joc Pederson, LAD

29. Renato Núñez, Bal

30. Howie Kendrick, was

31. Jesus Aguilar, Mia

32. Yandy Diaz, TB

33. Michael Chavis, Bos

34. Wil Myers, SD

35. Miguel Cabrera, Det.

Third base

1. Nolan Arenado, Col

2. Alex Bregman, Hou

3. Rafael Devers, Bos

4. Anthony Rendon, LAA

5. José Ramírez, Cle

6. Kris Bryant, ChC

7. Manny Machado, SD

8. Eugenio Suárez, Cin

9. Vlad Guerrero Jr., Tor

10. Yoan Moncada, CWS

11. Matt Chapman, Oak

12. Josh Donaldson, Min

13. DJ LeMahieu, NYY

14. Max Muncy, LAD

15. Mike Moustakas, Cin

16. Jeff McNeil, NYM

17. Tommy Edman, StL

18. Eduardo Escobar, Ari

19. Justin Turner, LAD

20. Yuli Gurriel, Hou

21. J.D. Davis, NYM

22. Hunter Dozier, KC

23. Miguel Sano, Min

24. Ryan McMahon, Col

25. Brian Anderson, Mia

26. Gio Urshela, NYY

27. Starlin Castro, Was

28. Danny Santana, Tex

29. Scott Kingery, Phi

30. Miguel Andujar, NYY

31. Tommy La Stella, LAA

32. Yandy Diaz, TB

33. Austin Riley, Atl

34. Howie Kendrick, Was

35. Luis Arraez, Min

Receiver

1. J.T. Realmuto, Phi

2. Gary Sánchez, NYY

3. Wilson Contreras, ChC

4. Yasmani Grandal, CWS

5. Mitch Garver, Min

6. Wilson Ramos, NYM

7. Will Smith, LAD

8. Salvador Pérez, KC

9. Carson Kelly, Ari

10. Omar Narváez, Mil

11. Christian Vazquez, Bos

12. Yadier Molina, StL

13. Jorge Alfaro, Mia

14. Francisco Mejia, SD

15. Danny Jansen, Tor

16. Sean Murphy, Oak

17. Travis d & # 39; Arnaud, Atl

18. Tom Murphy, Sea

19. Kurt Suzuki, Was

20. Robinson Chirinos, Tex

Team name of the week

Cain Citizen