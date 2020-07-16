Five steps to get the job of your dreams

I can relate. I graduated during the 1981 recession and landed my first job at a Boston architecture studio out of sheer persistence and a willingness to take any starting position. When the company that finally hired me said they were concerned that Ivy Leaguer wouldn't want to do the low-level job they had available, I told them it was great for sharpening pencils.

A year later, I returned to the market after moving to New Hampshire. Unemployment was close to 11%, and within a week after moving, I spoke to all the companies that could hire me. Companies that recruited for minimum-wage secretary jobs sought fluency in multiple languages ​​in addition to insane typing skills. Once the fall foliage season was over, even my waitress job was sold out.

So, I reevaluated. I wrote down my skills. I looked around and found all the companies in the area that could potentially use the talents I had. I wrote a story for each of them, talking about my skills and what I could bring to their company. It was not a story about how an Ivy League designer ended up unemployed and broke up in rural New England.

It was a story that told about the experiences, training, and qualities I had, and how those qualities would be useful to your company. And one of the stories I told, about how my experience as a designer could help a Fortune 500 company to better plan its next headquarters, managed to help me get my next job.

For the many recent graduates, or recently unemployed people, looking for new opportunities, here is an exercise that can help you find your history and chart the next phase of your career.

Step 1: Find your invisible strengths

Let's start by listing your difficult abilities, soft abilities, and any special talents or abilities you have acquired along the way. You will need Post-It, as you begin to identify those skills. (Don't worry about editing right now. Later, we'll pick the ones we need to build a really solid narrative.)

First identify your difficult skills. Hard skills are the kind of things you have learned in class, done on a job, or done as a volunteer. My students immediately identify their statistical skills. However, for an employer hoping to hire a lab technician, their skills in entering, cleaning, and encoding data are likely to be even more important. What do you know how to do?

Technical skills: Check your resume or transcript. Have you worked in a laboratory, restaurant or library? What did you have to learn to do that job? What software can you use? Do you have special licenses? Can specialized equipment be used?

Communication: Are you good at communicating with clients, customers or employees? Can you write, give presentations, or teach? Are you an expert in the use of social networks? Can you draw, make computer graphics, or develop memes?

Language skills: A working, reading or speaking knowledge of a language is valuable in many works and provides evidence of their cultural literacy.

Quantitative skills: Can you work with data and numbers? Many people who have these skills do not list them because they lack confidence. What are your spreadsheet skills like? Have you done balances or accounting?

Troubleshooting and logistics.: How can you find the right person or company to do something and track complex projects? Can you systematically locate a computer problem or computer failure? Are you good at making things work better or saving money?

Soft skills: I give blood platelets every month. The woman who calls to remind me to come, greets me at the door and schedules my appointments makes me feel like the most important person in the world. In fact, she makes everyone feel like the most important person in the world. She is invaluable to that Red Cross center. Those are "soft skills," qualities that make her stand out and be excellent at her job. Time to list yours.

Individual strengths: Are you organized? Detail oriented? Full? Excellent at multitasking? Do you see the big picture? Punctual?

Leading a team: Are you a leader? Are you good at finding other people's strengths? Do other people ask you to work with you? Are you excellent at chatting, remembering people's names and networks?

Critical handling: Can you give and receive constructive feedback?

Working in a diversified workforcee: Many studies have shown that workplaces that are ethnically and culturally diverse and represent different genders and points of view are more productive. Can you demonstrate that it can work well in those environments? But it doesn't stop there. Have you worked with children? Older adults? Have you worked with people with physical or emotional disabilities? People with different backgrounds or spiritual beliefs or levels of education?

Unusual talents: One of my students got a job working with children with emotional disorders because she could juggle, another a research scholarship because she had trained dogs, and a third a counseling job because he modified bicycles. What skills and hobbies do you have that people find interesting? Have you acted You are a musician? You sing in the choir? Write those things down too.

Step 2: imagine your audience

You are going to tell a story that explains why you are an incredible asset to an organization. Who are you going to tell that story to?

Imagine your reader. When you're looking for a job, it's not just about you, it's about them – the people you think absolutely need you to work for them. In marketing, they call these people "people," the people they think need their product or service. Who are you going to tell your story to?

Check your skills. Think about the problem of who you are the perfect solution. Write a short biography of that person. What do you need? What is the problem they have that you are going to solve?

Learn the language. Now is the time to do a little research. Go to LinkedIn, Indeed, Idealist.org or other professional forums. Scan ads written by the type of people you just described, focusing only on the language. What words do they use to describe the qualities they are looking for?

You will know that you have read enough ads when everyone starts to look alike. Now, go back to your list of skills. Do you describe yourself using the same words that advertisers use to describe their ideal candidates? This is not a time for creativity. As Steve Krug says in "Don't Make Me Think", the less someone has to think to choose you, the more likely they are to choose you.

So tell your story simply in the language the listener understands.

Step 3: tell your story

Now comes the difficult part: turning your skills and research into a story.

First, look at your abilities.

Think about the person you just described and rearrange Post-It with the skills that are most important to them early in your story. Here are things your audience needs to know about you: the basic skills without which you would not be hired.

Next, what other skills do you have that will make you stand out against other people with that same skill set? For example, my oldest son was applying to a prestigious teaching program, competing with other impressive candidates with strong academic backgrounds, some potentially stronger than his. He made it clear that he had those abilities. But what stood out was his work teaching more than 40 high school students in rural South Africa.

Keep in mind that describing your experiences specifically allows you to communicate what you can do. In my son's case, he highlighted his teaching skills, classroom control, ability to work in an ESL environment without explicitly saying, "I am innovative and I can work with diverse populations."

Then, what experiences do you have that unite your skills? Tell a story that illustrates your difficult abilities and showcases your soft abilities. For example, when I was applying to graduate school in psychology, I didn't have any of the experiences I would expect: I was an interior design student who had done a senior project designing teapots.

But he had many of the skills he needed: problem solving, data collection, and organization. When I wrote my application letter, I didn't say "I am a smart creative person," the qualities I thought they wanted. Instead, I said, "Design is about solving complex problems." Then I described the process of moving a large corporation to a 72-story office tower. Which departments should be next to each other? How many copiers and bins do I need? How did I get that information?

A couple of things about this example:

First, telling a story about a major project I worked on unites various skills into one memorable portion called "problem solver."

Second, I could talk about the skills I applied to the different components of the problem without starting each sentence with the word "I".

More importantly, it could allow them to infer my skills by talking about the analyzes I conducted, how our team worked together, and the presentations we gave. Steve Jobs spoke about imputing product quality by the way it is packaged: "If we present (the product) creatively and professionally, we will impute the desired qualities."

By telling a story about how you did your best work, especially by putting yourself in a team context, your listener will impute your best qualities to the work you have described. Not only do they know it, but as Jobs said, people who infer positive qualities about others are much more likely to believe their own conclusions than to believe in you when you say them about yourself.

Step 4: repeat and check

Now that you've told a story, go back to your list of skills. Have you told your listener enough that you will want to interview him and learn more?

Make sure you have covered the bases. Check the skills that your story covered explicitly ("I interviewed key members of each department") or implicitly ("Working to meet tight deadlines, we …").

Missing something? It regroups key skills that are still important to communicate. Now, add to your story. Is there a way to incorporate them into the story you told? Can you tell another story that brings together the remaining skills? Is it better to provide a quick summary of the remaining skills? Sometimes a good story is all you need if you can use a more conventional way to communicate other information.

And, once again, be sure to tell your story in a language that your listener understands.

Step 5: Communicate effectively

Now that you have your story, tell it consistently and effectively. Don't tell the same person several different stories about yourself.

What does this mean?

Your resume, cover letter, LinkedIn profile, and web portfolio, wherever a potential employer sees it, should have consistent storytelling.

You may have to build somewhat different narratives for different audiences. It's easy to put together different cover letters or resumes or even websites, although it can be more challenging with something like LinkedIn. The presentation of supplementary narratives can improve each one of them instead of creating confusion.

Practice and polish your story. As you get to know people, and especially if they are interviewing you, you want to be able to develop the key elements of your story to really take them home.

A story for you and for others.

Job hunting is tough on the ego. It's like browsing Instagram: you compare your real life with the most outstanding reel of all the others. Recognizing your own unique strengths helps employers see why you are the perfect person for the job. But it can also help you see who you are more clearly.

Sometimes, it even helps you identify gaps in your skill set. Although daunting, spotting those gaps is the first step in filling them and building an even stronger story tomorrow.