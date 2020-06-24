Five stories from the Yankees to see how spring training 2 begins

With his fingers crossed firmly so that health and safety issues don't interfere with the restart of spring training next Wednesday, MLB will try to open a spring training that disappeared on March 12 due to the coronavirus, an effort that still offers many obstacles. to beat before a regular season can begin.

On Tuesday, the union informed MLB that the players will show up for spring training on July 1 before a 60-game season.

For the Yankees, that means Spring Training 2 will take place at Yankee Stadium and will last approximately three weeks, with games starting in late July. The Yankees were last seen in West Palm Beach, Florida, on March 12, and baseball has been a ghost for about three months.

As for the actual game of baseball, the Yankees were favored to win the American League East for the second consecutive season when COVID-19 changed the world. And that was with Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Hicks and James Paxton, who are not expected to be ready for opening day. Hicks said last week, before George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa closed, that he would be ready to play. The feeling around the team is that Stanton and Paxton will be, too. The Yankees have not provided a medical update on the judge's upper right rib condition.

Here are five stories from the Yankees before the spring training relaunch:

one) If the season had started on March 26, the starting outfielder would likely have been Mike Tauchman on the right, Brett Gardner in the center and Clint Frazier on the left. Now if Judge is healthy he will be on the right, Hicks in the center and Gardner or Stanton on the left. Tauchman remains a valued left-handed hitter who can play all three spots in the outfield.

Paxton was not going to be ready for opening day due to February back surgery, but the long delay should allow him to start with the rest of the team.

two) Aaron Boone has been a major league manager for two seasons and is in new waters with a much shorter schedule to navigate. How Boone will use his starting pitchers from the start since they won't have six full weeks of spring training is a big question.

Boone is in better shape than most major league managers because of the depth and talent of his bullpen, which can cover a group of solid starters, none of whom will be asked to provide five innings at the start.

In Chad Green and Luis Cessa he has right-handers who can work multiple entries.

Of course, the strength of the pen is Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, Adam Ottavino, Tommy Kahnle and Green.

3) All eyes will be on Gerrit Cole's first Yankees experience, but he can only pitch every fifth day. What Jordan Montgomery, J.A. Happ, Masahiro Tanaka, and Paxton, who may be free agents after the season, will be equally important to the Yankees in a short season. Montgomery has pitched four major league innings since May 1, 2018, following Tommy John's surgery.

4) The Yankees did not retain shortstop Didi Gregorius, who signed with the Phillies as a free agent, because they believe Gleyber Torres can go from second to shortstop. Torres is not the outfielder that Gregorius is and he doesn't have the ideal range for a shortstop, but if he makes the routine play, the Yankees will have a premium bat in a prime position.

5) The AL East will be a two-team race between the Yankees and the Rays. However, in a short season it is not ruled out that a minor team can slip a title.

So with each extra-weight game, Boone will likely act earlier on pitching decisions and be quicker to sit down hitting hitters.

And pay attention to when exchanges can start or when an exchange deadline is set, as general manager Brian Cashman will have to move quickly to reach an agreement if things don't go well at first.