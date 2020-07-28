Five TikTok stars jailed in Egypt for 'indecent' videos

An Egyptian court sentenced five young women to two years in prison each Monday for posting "indecent videos" on the TikTok video-sharing app.

Social media influencers Haneen Hossam, Mowada al-Adham and three other women, who were not publicly identified, were found guilty of promoting immorality and "violating public morals," the France-Presse agency reported.

Hossam is a 20-year-old student at Cairo University who has over a million followers on TikTok and Instagram.

She was arrested in April after posting a clip explaining how the girls could earn money working with her to stream videos, which authorities interpreted as a promotion for young women to sell sex online, according to the South China Morning Post.

Authorities arrested Adham in May after she posted satirical videos on TikTok and Instagram, where she has at least two million followers.

The other three women were accused of helping Hossam and Al-Adham manage their social media accounts.

The sentences, which can still be appealed, also included a $ 19,000 fine for each of the women.

Her lawyer Ahmed Hamza al-Bahqiry said the women also faced separate charges by the sources of their funds.

Egypt, a conservative Muslim nation, has been cracking down on female singers and dancers for online content that it finds too suggestive.

Women's rights lawyer Intissar al-Saeed said the recent verdict was "shocking but expected."

"It is still a dangerous indicator …" the lawyer told AFP. "Regardless of the divergent views on the content presented by the girls on TikTok, it is still not a reason for imprisonment."