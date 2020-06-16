Five years ago today: Trump announces candidacy, media laughs

Tuesday marks the fifth anniversary of Donald Trump's historic elevator ride to announce his candidacy for the 2016 presidential election, and the Media Research Center celebrated the occasion with a montage of media personalities who rejected his chances.

Trump's announcement was widely mocked, and labeled a prank and a circus, by liberal experts who were proven wrong about 17 months later, when he stayed to defeat Hillary Clinton on the day of the 2016 election.

I KNOW. CNN Cupp seemed shocked after Trump's announcement and told viewers: "There are no words to describe what just happened … it was a speech disorder." Cupp later said he was "howling" with laughter during Trump's campaign launch event.

Then-CNN presenter Ashleigh Banfield asked if it was more than "hilarity run amuck", while CNN guest Mark Lamont Hill stated, "Of course he isn't going to win."

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell called it a "carnival show," CNN's Jeffrey Toobin called Trump a "fool," the New York Daily News called Trump a "clown," and another MSNBC guest simply said "he can't win."

"Some Republicans say they are concerned that Trump will turn the campaign into a circus," said Norah O'Donnell of CBS News.

"I don't hate Donald Trump, but I don't take him seriously," said Bloomberg's John Heilemann before rejecting the idea that Trump would be the Republican candidate.

Media Research Center chief editor Rich Noyes noted that the broadcast newscasts did not even treat Trump's announcement as if it were a significant event.

"NBC relegated him to third place on June 16, 2015" Nightly News, "after stories about a fatal balcony crash and a tropical storm. CBS took him to sixth place, while & # 39; World News Tonight & # 39; ABC made it his ninth article of the night, 13 minutes into the 30-minute broadcast, "Noyes wrote.

Trump's relationship with the media has been a continuous story ever since, as the president regularly mocks liberal media like CNN as "fake news" and calls the New York Times "failed."