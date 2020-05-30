FIX: Reaction 2002: You Still Have It | Newsdio

Welcome to KB's old school (and new school) reviews. I have been reviewing wrestling programs for over ten years and have reviewed over 5,000 programs. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, I'll post a new review here on Wrestlingrumors.net, starting today. It could be anything from modern WWE to old school, the indies, and anything in between. Note that I rate using letters instead of stars and don't rate matches in less than three minutes as really, how good or bad can something so short be?

Reaction 2002

Date: April 21, 2002

Location: Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri

12,489 viewers

Commentators: Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler

It is the first pay per view after Brand Split and it really is a two show story right now. Raw is absolutely horrible right now with a demotivated Undertaker against Steve Austin as the main feud (and the Raw main event here) for the upcoming WWF World Title bout. That would be their main Smackdown event here, as HHH defends against Hulk Hogan out of sheer nostalgia. Let's do it.

The opening video is about HHH vs. Hogan with the Hulk talking about how he needs the title once again to validate his career after being away for so long. HHH says it was then and now is now, which means that Hogan's time is no longer.

Cruiserweight title: Kidman vs. Tajiri

Kidman defends himself after taking the title from Tajiri a few weeks ago. Tajiri also has Torrie in the geisha outfit. The standard cruiserweight style begins with an exchange of arms as Lawler complains that Torrie is undercover. Tajiri goes with the kicks and suffocates him to take over, including the required chinlock. A baseball slide dropkick in the Tree of Ay makes it even worse and Tajiri starts at the back. That means the Tarantula continues but Tajiri cannot hit Buzzsaw's Kick.

Instead, he gets two of a German supplemental bridge, as the crowd is already dying. A big kick to the head gets two on the champion, but for some reason Tajiri tries a power bomb. The shooting star fails and Tajiri Buzzsaw gets two. That really wins a KIDMAN chant as fans can stand behind someone who continues to fight through adversity. Tajiri carries something from the top, but is shot down with a power bomb. Kidman tries his own power bomb but KIDMAN CANNOT PUMP YOU out as Tajiri ignores him in the eyes for the pin and title.

Classification: C. The round trip action was fine, but there was not much interest in this one. Fans stood behind Kidman for ten seconds before Tajiri mistaken him for the title. Not a bad choice for a first game, but this felt like something outside of WCW – give them a little time and have fans forget about it so the real stars can take over. No wonder Kidman did that "nobody knows who I am" promotion on Smackdown.

The APA has a very fast meeting.

Scott Hall vs. Bradshaw

Remember a month ago when Hall was fighting Austin at Wrestlemania? The NWO (as in X-Pac) is in the front row, so here is Faarooq to retrieve Bradshaw. Bradshaw hits Scott in the jaw to start and a DDT sends him outside. That means a beating from Faarooq, followed by something like a right hand for X-Pac that can barely sell that properly. Back and Hall does his record hit with almost no pop behind him.

An APA chant doesn't do much for Bradshaw, but he slips over one shoulder to discourage them both. We get the JR Bowling Shoe line when Hall is stumbling, leaving Bradshaw of all people to carry this mess. The clothesline hits Hall's head, but X-Pac sets foot on the ropes. Faarooq takes care of X-Pac, leaving Hall to hit a horrible low shot to set up a rollup for the pin.

Classification: RE-. I can't believe I'm saying this, but I'm really sorry for Bradshaw this time. The boy is trapped caring for the veteran star and Hall doesn't have to be on a major show right now. It's pretty clear he doesn't care and he's only there for a paycheck and that leaves Bradshaw above his head (not his fault) against someone who can't help him during combat. The result is a disaster, unless fans are VERY excited about an APA reunion. You know, less than a month after their separation.

Vince laughs at Flair for bugging Raw so far, but Ric says he will never be like Vince at the helm of the show. Hands DO NOT shake hands and this is not going anywhere.

Woman Title: Trish Stratus vs. Jazz

Trish is challenging and I keep forgetting how good she looked this time. Actually wait a second since here is Molly Holly instead of Jazz. Molly says the Women's Champion shouldn't have to flaunt her body and punches Trish in the face with the microphone. A whip sends Trish to the steps and here is Jazz to make it all work.

Trish is ready to go out and drops Jazz's throat first through the top rope. Jazz starts hitting and we have some Mike Tyson comparisons. The Stratusphere knocks Jazz down again, but since it's a glorified hurricane, a powerful bomb is left with two in Trish. The Stratusfaction is broken (because it is a bulldog) and a dragon screw leg establishes an STF to retain the Jazz title.

Classification: D +. Time hurt them here, but the pregame history really didn't help. Yes, Molly did some damage, but Trish attempted her signature move and Jazz did the leg damage that the STF created. Jazz really doesn't have much of a purpose here other than being a dragon to be killed by Trish at some point in the future and that's not really interesting. However, it was better than the previous match, so things are improving.

We recap Jeff Hardy vs. Brock Lesnar, which is mostly about Paul Heyman stealing Lita's underwear on Raw.

Heyman gives Lesnar an unnecessary talk.

Jeff Hardy vs. Brock Lesnar

Lita is in Jeff's corner and this is Brock's debut in the ring. Jeff goes after him to start and is thrown out like a fly. A tall crossbody gives Jeff two and it's time for the beating to start. We're going to the Suplex City that hasn't been built yet before some heartbreakers make it even worse for Jeff.

A pair of Irish whips have Jeff reeling, but he returns with a Whisper in the Wind to take down Brock. JR calls that a rare occasion, which is technically true because Brock has roughly three minutes of WWF call time right now. The Swanton only has two and that's it for Jeff. Hardy grabs a chair, so Brock lifts him up to get an F5 in the steel. Heyman: "DON'T PIN IT! ICE IT!" Lesnar gives him three straight power bombs and the referee stops him.

Classification: D +. That's all Lesnar needed to do here, although one could argue that it should have been against Matt and Jeff at the same time. Heyman telling Lesnar to hurt him was the perfect line and Brock seems like an unstoppable monster. On top of everything, Jeff is selling, as it makes you think he was shot every time he takes another big shot.

We recap Kurt Angle vs. Edge in a rematch after Edge beat Angle in his first game. That's not right with Kurt, so it's time for revenge. This is a way for Edge to look cool and climb the ladder and hardly anyone can help you better than Angle.

Kurt Angle vs. Edge

I love those big pieces of metal that swing from side to side to go under the name Backlash. You don't see that kind of thing enough anymore. Angle makes the mistake of loading into Edge to start and runs into some correct hands. A flapjack sends Kurt outside and is quite upset by these circumstances.

Back and a wicked German suplex sends Edge flying and a tummy on his belly gets two. It is already out of place and things are slowing down a bit. Edge strikes back again and crawls into a belly to buy a breather. The unnamed Edgecution still gets two on Angle, but Edge is too long on top, allowing Angle to run the corner for the superplex. That always looks great.

Some rolling Germans give Angle closer to falls, but Edge gets into something of a German suplex pitch of his own. A backdrop puts Angle on the floor again (Why is that floor so bright?) And Edge pounces on him for a lighter pop than he bargained for. Back and Angle Slam sets up a quick ankle lock, but Edge rolls for a close drop. Angle brings a chair (Why does the referee never try to stop that?) But he enters an Edge-o-Matic. The spear is blocked by a knee in the face and the Angle Slam gives Kurt the clean pin.

Classification: B. I know he has run much of his legacy to the ground, but Dang Angle was good in his day. It's crazy to think that he had only been in the WWF for about two and a half years right now because it's been great for so long. Edge is having a big problem with this fight and is doing a lot to make it a bigger business. That's such an important key to his career: They didn't go crazy and criticized Edge because they knew it was going to be something special. Let it season on this paper and then move it around when it's ready.

Here's Chris Jericho who doesn't have a game tonight. Only thirty days ago he was the WWF Champion, but now he is unrivaled. Billy Kidman, Trish Stratus and MAVEN can get games, but have you been left out of the show? JR: "What a bitter young man." Actually what a person with a point. However, it is fine because Jericho knows that he is better than Hulk Hogan. Since he doesn't have a partner tonight, he leaves here. Standard segment "Hey, I'm here and I'll be back".

Undertaker comes in to see Flair (and Arn Anderson) but just looks at him.

Intercontinental Title: Rob Van Dam vs. Eddie Guerrero

Eddie is challenging after recently returning and this is a frog splash battle. Van Dam attempts the kicks but is knocked down by the leg in a clever move. Rob's shoulders in the corner don't do much good either, so he kicks Eddie in two. However, it is too early to take a dip when Eddie knocks him down. However, Eddie can't get a superplex and Van Dam puts his throat through the top rope first to really take over.

They head outside with Van Dam coming out of the apron to place the spinning kick on the back. Rolling Thunder is blocked, probably because it involves a lot of time and noise. A surfboard with Eddie folding Van Dam back into a dragon bed makes things even worse for the champion. That's messing with Rob's natural assets, since most people can't bend like that.

The Gory Stretch fights back in a sunset, but Eddie steps on it again. Eddie takes too long to set up his own frog splash, so instead he bombards Van Dam from the top for two. The near fall causes Eddie to bring the title and a neck breaker on the belt prepares the frog splash to give us a new champion.

Classification: YES-. Oh yes, Eddie is back and that's a great thing. Eddie looked amazing here and was obviously way ahead of Van Dam in the ring, which was to be expected. Van Dam is always one of those guys who was there to leave the title to a better option as champion and that is a role that he played as well as any other. Good game here and most of it is due to Guerrero.

We recap Austin vs. Undertaker, which in some ways is primarily about Ric Flair. Undertaker beat Flair at Wrestlemania, so Undertaker wanted to make him miserable. Austin doesn't like authority figures in general, so Flair has become a guest referee for this # 1 contender game.

Steve Austin vs. Undertaker

Flair is a guest referee and has red shoes that probably cost more than Nikita Koloff's house. They start with technical things, which means this will probably take a long time for reasons I don't want to understand. One shoulder puts Austin to the ground for an early breather before doing that odd check on his watch.

We stop to do some Austin push-ups (I don't get it either) before a clothesline drops Undertaker. An arm thump (???) and a drop to the feet (?!?) Put Undertaker on Fujiwara's arm as we go back to 1992 for some reason. He backs up and the big Undertaker boot takes over, but we slowed it down with a wristwatch. Old School breaks down and Undertaker is knocked out to finally make this the fight that people expected to see.

Austin sends him to the announcers table, but we have to stop for a knee adjustment. A slugout sends Undertaker to the crowd and here is the NWO to help validate their contracts. Undertaker takes over again and hits the apron platform. It is time to work on Austin's leg, as this is dying. A Leglock figure one sends Austin to the ropes, but I can't stop staring at Flair's stupid red shoes. You really do have two all black guys and a referee in a striped shirt, black pants and shiny red shoes. Who let him out with that?

A chin keeps Austin in trouble, and a belly-to-back suplex gets two. In case it's too exciting for you, here is another chin and a forearm rubbed into Austin's face. The announcers keep talking about the NWO, who have done nothing in the six or seven minutes they have been here. Austin returns with his right hands so weak that he would criticize them on the podcast when he's picky about a game, but the jumping clothesline depresses him again.

Undertaker removes a tension pad, but they hit it, followed by a double clothesline to knock them both down. Geez is done with this nonsense and brings Van Dam and Guerrero here for the second round. Some of the right hands have Undertaker in trouble, but the referee, like RIC FLAIR, is hit by a collision. The Stunner connects but Flair is idle for more than thirty seconds.

Undertaker takes a low blow and chokeslam when Flair is on his feet after one minute. A slow two-point count marks Undertaker and a thorny snap does the same for Austin. The Stunner breaks and Flair is hit again, leaving Undertaker to smash Austin with a chair for two slow others. Austin steps into a mud hole and grabs the chair, which gets kicked in the face by the pin to make it the Undertaker's No. 1 contender, even though Austin's foot is on the rope.

Classification: D. Once we got past the point where they were obviously stalling over time, this got into the unregulated big showdown between Undertaker and Austin. These two simply don't work as well together and never have. Unfortunately, this was much more about Austin than any of the fighters, and that's hardly ever a good sign. This went on for twenty-seven minutes, but Van Dam and Guerrero couldn't even get twelve. That sums up many of Raw's problems in one game. Oh, and the NWO never did anything and really came out to divert attention from the game.

Austin stuns Undertaker again.

Flair shows the images of Austin's boot on the ropes and swears.

Tag Team Titles: Billy and Chuck vs. Al Snow / Maven

Snow and Eyebrows Huffman are challenging. Champions jump to the doorbell when JR jokes gay. The fight goes to the ground and Maven pushes Billy to Snow to knock him off his apron. However, that doesn't mean anything, as the tag lures Snow by some correct hands until Chuck hits him.

As expected, the announcers speak of Tough Enough instead of the party. That is closer than they usually get at least. Snow stands up and it's time for involuntary sexually suggestive bizarre poses. Everything breaks again and Rico kicks Chuck by mistake. Maven's tall crossbody gets two, but another Rico distraction sets up the jungle kick to retain the titles.

Classification: D +. This was fine for what it was, as they were only supposed to bridge the gap between major events. You will only get a lot out of this team of students / teachers and now is the time to go somewhere else to get the title shot. Unfortunately, I have no idea who gets that opportunity, as there really isn't a division right now.

We recap HHH vs. Hulk Hogan, which is the grand finale of the Hogan Nostalgia Train. Vince gave Hogan the title shot for no real reason, other than that Hogan is popular and there's nothing wrong with that. What has been wrong has been the terribly boring enmity with HHH being serious and Hogan being Hogan. They really don't have a reason to hate each other and failed attempts to accumulate trouble have not worked.

WWF World Title: Hulk Hogan vs. HHH

HHH is defending and the chart still has both belts for some reason. For starters, they do the big shoving game, so I guess HHH is Ultimate Warrior in a weird revenge for Wrestlemania XII. Now it is the block as JR continues to remind us that it is a physical confrontation. Did you know that HHH is also really strong?

Now it's a fight for a superior wristwatch and then a Hogan headlock. It would be nice if they approached the first gear at any time. Hogan loses the scarf and presumably his strength as HHH walks away in the corner. The backdrop and the clotheslines offend Hogan and it's time to fight on the ground. HHH brings out the best in him when a weak chant begins for the champion.

A catapult sets up a rollup to give Hogan two, and at the only time in this match that I remember, Hogan uses a diamond cutter for two more. Of all the moves Hogan can use (and by that I mean about five), a diamond cutter? HHH starts at the knee and is booed out of the ring for it. Well, to be fair, would you like to start another phase of this match? As expected, HHH becomes Ric Flair, who has always been so successful against Hogan.

We hit a leg lock for a moment until Hogan casts Figure Four. However, it is just knee-high, as the dullness continues with some suffocation on the part of the champion. Figure Four continues to make this match continue even further in some form of torture. Really, who was organizing this show and although “Hogan should have twenty minutes! That is the ticket! "

The cellar is broken and broken, so we hit a sleeper as JR continues to try to push forward the idea that fans are the only thing keeping Hogan alive here. Two falls of arms later, Hogan begins to fight and gets into a belly on his back suplex so that he can rest again. An ax handle (Holy Japan!) Set up the big boot, but here's Jericho (duh) to take out the referee.

Jericho hits the chair with a strong shot to the head of Hogan, but HHH would rather hit Jericho than cover himself. It's time for the Hulk Up and Hogan does his usual thing, just to miss out on reading. There is a pedigree, but here is Undertaker to get the referee out. A chair on HHH's head seems to end, but we have ANOTHER Hulk Up so that Hogan can beat Undertaker. With the great man dispatched, Hogan drops his leg to regain the title.

Classification: RE-. While not as bad as some of Hogan's WCW stuff (mostly because of HHH. Okay, all because of HHH.), This was REALLY boring, as it probably went on for ten minutes longer than it should have. Hogan is pure nostalgia and everyone in the company (except him of course) knows that, but for some reason we are caught watching him leave for most of half an hour as he has … maybe twice? Oh, and well done to make the great HHH title last about a month. I am so glad that we have spent months building that for this type of reign.

A damn HHH shakes Hogan's hand so that posing can get us out. Ignore that the belt is not in sight.

General rating: D. There is only so much you can do to get through the double main event. Angle vs. Edge and Van Dam vs. Guerrero are good, but they don't combine to last as long as Austin vs. Undertaker. The rest of the show isn't great either and there's nothing worth watching except maybe Angle vs. Edge. They really need a breath of fresh air on top and Hogan going out and resting for more than half a match and too long he's not going to make it. There are good things on the card, but there is no way to avoid that double main event.

