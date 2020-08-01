Flags from around the world adorn the Rockefeller Center for all to see

New York, we love you. And we came up with an artistic way to display it: 193 new flags flying at the Rockefeller Center.

8ft by 5ft banners wave on iconic flagpoles that touch the ledge above The Rink.

Aptly named Flag Project, the public art installation opened on Saturday and will remain open until August 16 for all to see, free of charge.

More than 1,000 people from around the world came up with designs that celebrate everything from the city's art and music to our strength and endurance, the center said. A panel of notables collected the winning entries.

Also waving in the wind are more than a dozen flags designed by acclaimed local artists, including Jeff Koons, Marina Abramović, Christian Siriano, Sarah Sze, Steve Powers, KAWS, Laurie Anderson, Hank Willis Thomas, Carmen Herrera, Jenny Holzer, Shantell Martin , Sanford Biggers and Faith Ringgold.

"There are as many ways to celebrate New York's strength, vitality, and spirit as there are people in our city," said Rob Speyer, whose Tishman Speyer runs the Rockefeller Center. "We are excited to share all of the original works in one place."