Flash flood in the Czech Republic leaves 1 dead and 1 missing as dozens are rescued

One person died, another disappeared and dozens were rescued amid flash floods in the northeast of the Czech Republic, rescuers said Monday.

Several towns and villages north of the city of Olomouc, 140 miles east of Prague, were inundated with 3.3 feet of water after thunderstorms that were accompanied by torrential rains at night.

Police said a 48-year-old woman died while a 74-year-old woman is missing.

Regional fire spokeswoman Lucie Balazova said firefighters rescued three dozen people from flooded buildings, cars, or directly from the water.

The raging water also destroyed a highway bridge.

The situation calmed down on Monday morning.