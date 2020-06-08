Flash flood in the Czech Republic leaves 1 dead and 1 missing as dozens are rescued

By
Zaheer
-
0
1


PRAGUE – One person died, another disappeared and dozens were rescued amid flash floods in the northeast of the Czech Republic, rescuers said Monday.

Several towns and villages north of the city of Olomouc, 140 miles east of Prague, were inundated with 3.3 feet of water after thunderstorms that were accompanied by torrential rains at night.

Firefighters look at a car trapped in a flooded area in Brevenec, the part of the village of Sumvald in the Olomouc region, Czech Republic, on Monday June 8, 2020.

Firefighters look at a car trapped in a flooded area in Brevenec, the part of the village of Sumvald in the Olomouc region, Czech Republic, on Monday June 8, 2020.
(AP Photo via CTK / Ludek Perina)

Police said a 48-year-old woman died while a 74-year-old woman is missing.

CRISTOBAL WEAKNESS TO TROPICAL DEPRESSION, BRINGS FLOOD THREAT TO MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Regional fire spokeswoman Lucie Balazova said firefighters rescued three dozen people from flooded buildings, cars, or directly from the water.

A car is trapped in a flooded area in Brevenec, the part of the village of Sumvald in the Olomouc region, Czech Republic, on Monday June 8, 2020.

A car is trapped in a flooded area in Brevenec, the part of the village of Sumvald in the Olomouc region, Czech Republic, on Monday June 8, 2020.
(AP Photo via CTK / Ludek Perina)

The raging water also destroyed a highway bridge.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE CLIMATE COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

At least one person died, another is missing and dozens were rescued amid flash floods in the northeast of the Czech Republic.

At least one person died, another is missing and dozens were rescued amid flash floods in the northeast of the Czech Republic.
(AP Photo via CTK / Ludek Perina)

The situation calmed down on Monday morning.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here