Flattened curve, anterior community spread

Here are the coronavirus stories that Medscape editors around the world think you need to know today:

Studies say social distancing crushed the curve

Two new modeling studies indicate that social distancing interventions flattened the COVID-19 hospitalization curve compared to projections. In one, deviations between observed cases and worst-case projections in four states – Colorado, Minnesota, Ohio, and Virginia – began within 8-10 days of orders to stay home.

Outreach from the previous American community

New evidence suggests that the sustained spread of the SARS-CoV-2 community in the United States likely occurred earlier than previously thought, prior to the detection of the first two non-travel related cases in the country in late February.

Taken together, syndromic surveillance, virus surveillance, phylogenetic analysis, and retrospectively identified cases indicate that transmission from the American community likely began in the second half of January or early February after a single case imported from China, according to a report from the US Centers for Disease. USA Control and Prevention Response Team COVID-19.

Active cancer increases the risk of death

Based on registry data, COVID-19 and progressive cancer patients had a five-fold increase in 30-day mortality risk compared to COVID-19 positive cancer patients who were in remission or had no evidence of Cancer.

"This confirms reports that have come out of other centers, including other parts of the world, where they have found that people who have cancer and COVID-19 have a worse outcome," said an expert who was not involved in the research.

APA lobbies to make telehealth exemptions permanent

The American Psychiatric Association (APA) is asking Congress to permanently lift the restrictions that have allowed the unrestricted provision of telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic, which experts say has been a blessing. for both patients and doctors. The APA is also calling for the rule to be removed requiring doctors to have an initial face-to-face meeting with patients before they can prescribe controlled substances.

Trump says the United States is "ending" the relationship with the WHO

United States President Donald Trump said he is ending the country's relationship with the World Health Organization (WHO) for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Reuters reports. In an appearance Friday in the White House Rose Garden where he made the announcement, Trump also said that the WHO had essentially become a puppet organization for China and had failed to reform the organization that it had demanded earlier. of this month.

COVID-19 symptoms

The general public and healthcare professionals are very focused on recognizing any possible new symptoms associated with COVID-19, which explains why it was this week's trending clinical topic. Medscape Reference Editors summarize the information available with an infographic.

In Memory

As front-line healthcare workers care for patients with COVID-19, they commit to doing difficult and exhausting work and are also at risk of infection. More than 1000 worldwide have died.

Medscape has released a commemorative list to commemorate them. We will continue to update this list as necessary. Please help us ensure this list is complete by submitting names with an age, profession or specialty and location using this form.

Ellie Kincaid is an associate associate editor at Medscape.

