Flavor Flav posts flashback photo with … Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin

It is difficult to increase the absurdity of politics in 2020, but leave it to Flavor Flav.

The star of the public enemy on Thursday posted a puzzling image of himself, on its giant watch chain brand, featuring heavily buttoned Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

Flav included the timeless caption, "F – – k politics – but I'm always happy to talk to someone about the importance of knowing when their time is up. (Donald Trump) could have used that talk."

The photo is several years old, taken before Mnuchin joined the government.

But the Treasury Section has been making waves with the legendary wild men of 90s music. He got into a notorious Twitter dispute with Axl Rose in May. After Axl posted, “It's official! Anything someone has previously thought about Steve Mnuchin is officially a ** hole. ” Mnuchin replied on Twitter: "What have you done for the country lately?"

Meanwhile, in March, Flav was fired from Public Enemy in a stunt showdown after they played a Bernie Sanders rally.