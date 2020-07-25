Fleetwood blues guitarist Mac Peter Green dies at 73

LONDON (AP) – Peter Green, the skilled blues guitarist who directed Fleetwood Mac's first incarnation in a career shortened by psychedelic drugs and mental illness, died at the age of 73.

A law firm representing his family, Swan Turton, announced the death in a statement Saturday. He said he died "peacefully in his sleep" this weekend. A new statement will be issued in the coming days.

Green, to some listeners, was the best of the British blues guitarists of the 1960s. B.B. King once said that Green "has the sweetest tone I've ever heard. He was the only one who gave me the cold sweat."

Green also made his mark as a composer with "Albatross" and as a songwriter with "Oh Well" and "Black Magic Woman".

He crashed out of the band in 1971. Still, Mick Fleetwood said in an interview with The Associated Press in 2017 that Green deserves most of the credit for the band's success.

"Peter was asked why he called the band Fleetwood Mac. He said, 'Well, you know I thought maybe I would go ahead sometime and I wanted Mick and John (McVie) to have a band.' End of story, explaining how generous he was, "said Fleetwood, who described Green as a standout in an era of great guitar work.

In fact, Green was so central to the band that in its early days it was called Peter Green's Fleetwood Mac.

Peter Allen Greenbaum was born on October 29, 1946 in London. The gift of a cheap guitar put Green, 10, on a musical path.

He was barely out of his teens when he had his first big break in 1966, replacing Eric Clapton in John Mayall's Bluesbreakers, initially only for a week in 1965 after Clapton abruptly took off for a Greek vacation. Clapton resigned forever shortly after and Green entered.

At the Bluesbreakers he met Mick Fleetwood, a former colleague of the Peter B. Mayall Looners added to bassist McVie soon after.

The three departed the following year, forming the core of the band initially announced as "Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac with (guitarist) Jeremy Spencer".

Fleetwood Mac made their debut at the British Blues and Jazz festival in the summer of 1967, which led to a recording contract, then a self-titled first album in February 1968. The album, which included "Long Gray Mare" and three others Green's songs remained on the British charts for 13 months.

The band's first albums were heavy blues-rock tracks punctuated by Green's fluid and evocative guitar style and low voice. Notable singles included "Oh Well" and the Latin-flavored "Black Magic Woman", later a hit for Carlos Santana.

But as the gang flourished, Green became increasingly erratic, even paranoid. Drugs played a role in his unraveling.

On a tour of California, Green became acquainted with Augustus Owsley Stanley III, a well-known powerful LSD provider for The Grateful Dead, and Ken Kesey, the antihero of Tom Wolfe's book "The Electric Kool-Aid Acid Test".

"He was taking a lot of acid and mescaline around the same time that his disease started to manifest more and more," Fleetwood said in 2015. "We weren't aware of what schizophrenia was in those days, but we knew something was wrong."

"Green Manalishi", Green's last single for the band, reflected his anguish.

In an interview with Johnny Black for Mojo magazine, Green said, "I was dreaming that I was dead and couldn't move, so I struggled to get back to my body." I woke up and looked around. It was very dark and I found myself writing a song. It was about money; "Green Manalishi" is money. "

In some of his last appearances with the band, he wore a monk's robe and a crucifix. Fearing he had too much money, he tried to persuade other members of the gang to give their profits to charities.

Green left Fleetwood Mac forever in 1971.

In his absence, the band's new lineup, which includes Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Lindsey Buckingham, was hugely successful with a more pop-tinged sound.

Green was admitted to a psychiatric hospital in 1977 after an incident with his manager. Testimony in court said Green had asked for money and then threatened to shoot the windows of the manager's office.

Green was released later in the year, and he married Jane Samuels, a Canadian, in 1978. They had a daughter, Rosebud, and divorced the following year. Green also has a son, Liam Firlej.

Green returned to acting in the 1990s with Peter Green Splinter Group.

In 1998, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with other past and present members of Fleetwood Mac.