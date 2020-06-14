Floods in China kill 5 more, as rain storms impact some 700,000 residents

Five more people died in China after the storms caused major floods that caused destruction throughout the country's southern region.

Authorities in the city of Zunyi, located south of Chongqing, said Saturday that five people had died and eight others were missing after the storms that started Thursday night.

Government officials said at least 13,000 people had been evacuated, with more than 2,000 flood-damaged houses in the city.

In Guizhou province, authorities said on Saturday that 700,000 people have been affected by the floods, including 29,500 people who have been forced to evacuate.

About 6 inches of rain fell in an hour in Zunyi on Friday, according to state media.

Government officials said multiple sections of roads and three bridges were destroyed in the city in Guizhou province.

Previous storms last week left 13 people dead in the nearby Hunan province and Guangxi region.

China's Ministry of Emergency Management said last week that some 228,000 people were forced to seek emergency shelter after heavy rains triggered massive floods.

According to The Associated Press, seasonal flooding generally causes extensive damage each year in the lower regions of China's major river systems.

Authorities sought to reduce the difficulties of annual flooding through the use of dams, particularly the massive Three Gorges structure on the Yangtze River.

China's worst floods in recent years were in 1998, when more than 2,000 people died and nearly 3 million homes were destroyed.

