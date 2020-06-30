Floods of “ stinky black water & # 39; & # 39; on the famous Acapulco beach

This is the time when Acapulco made waves on social networks for its "black water", a sewage outbreak that dirtied the famous Mexican resort.

One person recorded vile vision from a hotel room after a three-month coronavirus quarantine that had improved the quality of the beach.

"The constant flow of black water lasted approximately 25 minutes, which came with a lot of pressure," an eyewitness who wanted to remain anonymous told Reuters.

"They were very stinky waters, they made me nauseous," added the person.

The Guerrero state government denied on Facebook that the water was part of the drainage system or the rupture of a wastewater tank.

The environment and natural resources ministry is investigating the spill, according to Reuters.