Florence Pugh apologizes for past cultural appropriation: "I'm ashamed"

Florence Pugh says she is "truly sorry" for appropriating cultures in the past.

The 24-year-old actress released a long statement on her Instagram account on Friday, letting her 1.5 million followers know that she is "ashamed" to look back on some of her past cultural appropriation actions, including getting henna tattoos. and get her hair braided into "cornrows."

The "Little Women" star began her three-page apology by noting that the past four weeks have been "huge" in terms of understanding and recognizing the white privilege.

"The world is trying to make a change and I am learning a wave of information that, frankly, was always there, but was not aware. I have done my best to publish, learn, pass on what I have learned to others and, for Of course, echoing the voices of those who don't have a platform to share their wisdom, "began his apology.

Pugh wrote that her past mistakes first caught her eye by a fan who called her for a photo she posted of herself when she was 17. Pugh called the image an example of "Rastafarian cultural appropriation."

“I braided my hair and painted a hat in the colors of the Jamaican flag and went to a friend's house, proud of my Rastafarian creation. Then I posted about it the next day with a caption that paraphrased the lyrics for Shaggy's song "Boombastic," he explained.

"I'm ashamed of so many things in those few sentences," admitted Pugh.

The actress said it was "cruel" on her part to forget the photo and noted that for eight years "she had no idea how many had been offended."

The actress said that "growing up as white and privileged allowed me to go that far and not know," adding that she was initially "proud" of the braided hairstyle.

In hindsight, Pugh called his decisions "uneducated" and also provided an example from his childhood when he befriended an Indian woman who owned a store in her native Oxford, England, stocked with fabrics, jewelry, henna, and more. . She credited this woman for teaching her everything about culture, which she "became obsessed with."

"There was not a summer in which I did not henna my hands, feet, hands and feet of my family," he wrote.

Pugh went on to write that henna quickly became a social trend, and major makeup brands benefited from their own versions of henna sets. At the time, Pugh said he was sad for his friend, an Indian store owner, and realized that the culture was being "abused for profit." Pugh said he now knows he was guilty of the same thing.

"And here is the problem: I was not really being respectful in how I was using it. I took this culture only on my terms, to parties, at dinner. I was also not respecting the beauty of the religion that I had been taught years ago" he continued his statement.

Pugh said she is "truly sorry" for everyone who offended her in the past and present.

"I can't rule out the stocks I bought years ago, but I think those of us who were blind to such things should recognize and acknowledge them as our failures, our ignorance, and our white privilege and I apologize profusely for taking so long."

Pugh's apology was met with praise from many followers.

"As a black fan of yours, thanks for talking and talking. We see true friends like you, and I really appreciate their efforts," wrote one fan.

"Fair play Florence," commented another, adding: "It takes guts to admit your mistakes, but learn that you must do it and move on."