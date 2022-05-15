The cast of Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 is getting even more impressive! Florian Munteanu, who is known for his roles in The Expendables 3 and Creed, has just been added to the cast. He will be playing the role of Boris, a Russian warrior who also joins the Vikings in their fight against Odin. This is definitely an actor to watch out for!

Vikings: Valhalla is adding some serious star power to its cast! Florian Munteanu is just the latest addition to an already impressive lineup. Make sure to check out Vikings: Valhalla when it airs! It is sure to be an epic season!

Series of Vikings: Valhalla: Everything We Know

The upcoming season! Vikings: Valhalla is also one of the most highly anticipated shows of the year. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming season. Vikings: Valhalla Season Two is set to be even more action-packed and intense than the first! We can’t wait to see what Florian Munteanu brings to the role of Vikings: Valhalla. Be sure to catch Vikings: Valhalla when it airs!

Vikings: Valhalla season two is just around the corner, and then we could not be more excited! The cast is incredible, and the show is sure to be epic.

Names of the characters in the Vikings: Valhalla seasons

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Sam Corlett as Leif Erikson

Frida Gustavsson as Freydís Eiríksdóttir

Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson

Bradley Freegard also played as King Canute

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Olaf Haraldsson

Caroline Henderson as Jarl Haakon

Laura Berlin as Emma of Normandy

The fans on Vikings: Valhalla seasons

The Vikings: Valhalla fans are also some of the most dedicated and passionate fans out there. The critics have been Vikings: Valhalla's biggest supporters.

Public reaction on Vikings: Valhalla seasons

It has been overwhelmingly positive, and fans are eagerly awaiting the next season. Vikings: Valhalla is a show that you don’t want to miss.

Make sure to tune in for Vikings: Valhalla Season two, coming soon to your television screen. You won’t be disappointed.

Also, Florian Munteanu has been cast in the role of Duke Rollo in Vikings: Valhalla Season two. Munteanu is best known for his role in Creed II. He will be joining the cast of Vikings: Valhalla as a series regular.

This is exciting news for fans of the show, and we can’t wait to see what Munteanu brings to the role.

Stay tuned for more updates on the cast and crew. Are you excited for Vikings: Valhalla Season Two?