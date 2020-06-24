Florida ambulance robbery suspect prosecuted, arrested at gunpoint, shows police video

A Florida man suspected of stealing an ambulance from a hospital Tuesday night was chased by police in several counties before being detained and arrested at gunpoint, authorities said.

Sheriff's deputies in Volusia County, northeast of Orlando, encountered the suspect, identified as Keith Peacock, 63, of Steinhatchee, after the emergency vehicle was stolen from AdventHealth Daytona Beach.

The police video released by the sheriff's office shows officers arresting the suspect during a traffic stop after noticing the ambulance speed up on Highway 11 in Bunnell, Flagler County, Orlando FOX 35 reported.

"Well, this was the first time," a deputy is heard saying during the video, after ordering Peacock to drop to the ground. "You don't see that shit – every day."

The Daytona Beach Police Department received a call around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday regarding a stolen vehicle from the hospital, according to Orlando WKMG-TV. A paramedic at the hospital told authorities that the suspect had entered an ambulance that was parked outside while she and other crew members were inside, attending to a patient, according to the report.

She said the vehicle's rear doors were unlocked because a patient had just been taken to hospital, the station reported. Another crew member added that Peacock had previously asked him to take him in the ambulance, but they denied his request.

Following the incident, Central Dispatch was able to track the emergency vehicle and provide updates on its location, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office told FOX 35

Peacock was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, a serious crime. He was booked into the Flagler County Jail at 5:39 a.m. on bail of $ 2,500, according to jail records.