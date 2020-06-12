Florida and South Carolina coronavirus numbers are highest in states to date for a single day

New cases of the new coronavirus broke single-day records in Florida and South Carolina on Thursday, according to health officials.

The Florida Department of Health confirmed an additional 1,698 cases of COVID-19 within the previous 24 hours, nearly a 20 percent increase from the state's previous high of 1,419 reported last Thursday.

Health officials in Florida have now confirmed at least 966 new positive cases every day since June 3, which comes after the state began its reopening process last month. Florida has more than 67,456 total coronavirus cases and at least 2,848 deaths, according to the department.

South Carolina also recorded a record total of 687 coronavirus cases on Thursday, surpassing its previous high of 542, set just three days earlier, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported, according to WLTX-TV from Columbia. South Carolina now has at least 16,441 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Florida began its reopening process in May, which was a month in which the 50 US states. USA They began to ease their coronavirus restrictions. Now, a sudden increase in cases has been reported in much of the US. USA, Amid street protests and reversals of state closure policies.

In the last days, EE. USA It experienced a 36.5 percent increase in daily cases, a striking difference compared to the other 10 countries with the highest number of COVID-19 infections to date, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC) obtained by Yahoo News.

It occurs when many Americans have long waited for the end of quarantine and a return to normality. Concerns about the serious economic center have also accelerated the reopening process.

Now, in June, cell phone data suggests that people are moving in the US. USA At a level that is about 61 percent of what was considered normal behavior before the pandemic.

"It appears that we, the United States, have given up and accepted this disease as a facet of life," Jeffrey Shaman of the Columbia University School of Public Health told NPR. "It didn't have to be that way, and it's not moving forward yet."

A total of 12 other states outside of Florida and South Carolina have also recorded an average of seven days of new coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. The states are Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Kentucky, New Mexico, North Carolina, Mississippi, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and Utah, according to data from the Washington Post.

"The worst times are yet to come," said Joe Gerald, a public health researcher at the University of Arizona, who is helping to provide projections to the state health department, he told the newspaper. "The preponderance of the evidence indicates that community transmission is increasing."

While the evidence has increased, some experts believe that is not the main reason for the sudden increase in cases.

"It is very clear that this is a real increase in community outreach," Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association, told the Phoenix radio station KJZZ. "It is not an artifact of additional evidence."

Health officials also fear that nationwide protests that saw thousands of people in close contact with each other could contribute to the spread of COVID-19, even if they wear masks.

"Masks can help, but they are masks plus physical separation," Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview on "Good Morning America" ​​on Wednesday. "And when you have congregations as we saw with the demonstrations … that's taking risks."

Others are concerned that after months of quarantine and believing the worst is over, fatigue from the virus has already begun.

"The worrying thing for me is that there is a lot of fatigue in the general population," Wafaa El-Sadr, a professor of epidemiology at Columbia University, told The Guardian.

“People feel that they have distanced themselves and are thirsty to go out and connect with each other. If this increase requires us to step back, how do we convince people to do that? I feel like we've taken five steps forward and now maybe one step back. "

Due to the recent increase in cases, Ashish Jha, head of the Harvard Institute of Global Health, said in an interview with CNN that he believes deaths from the virus will almost double in the US. USA For fall unless steps are taken to limit its spread.

Amid the sudden increase in cases, recommended steps to limit the spread of the virus include tracing contracts, increasing evidence, wearing masks, and continued social estrangement, Reuters reported.