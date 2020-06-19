Florida and Texas governors dismiss concerns over coronavirus cases

The explanations echo the current position of the Trump administration on the status of Covid-19 in the United States: denial and excuses.

At a time when Floridians continue to fill bars and restaurants, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dismissed questions about his guilt by aggressively reopening his state during a press conference this week. In layered comments with racial overtones, he blamed the increase in cases, in part, on crowded living conditions in migrant families. He said the state will also take a closer look at the spread of the virus among construction workers and day laborers, who said they are "overwhelmingly Hispanic."

Noting an outbreak at a watermelon farm in Alachua County and another in an immigrant community known as Indiantown in Martin County, DeSantis argued that "close contact" in those homes, as well as the work environments of the Farm workers "really provide areas for the virus to thrive."

"Some of these guys: They go to work on a school bus, and they are all packed there like sardines, they cross like Palm Beach County or some of these other places, and (there are) all these opportunities to have streaming," DeSantis said. on Tuesday, adding that some of the workers are "migratory" and that the state health department is alerting Georgia and Alabama to "what might be happening along the way."

In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott continues to insist that there is no reason to be alarmed because the state's capacity for hospital beds is dramatically better than earlier this year when the pandemic first struck.

Abbott, who wore a mask for his press conference and took it off while speaking, rejected a request from nine city mayors to allow them to require masks in their cities. He says local officials should use other tools at their disposal, such as fining rule breakers for large gatherings. The Texas governor also said the increase in cases this week was due to a series of positive tests that came June 10 from Texas prisons and a data error in rural Pecos County.

"As we continue the process of opening Texas, as we continue to get Texans back to work, so they can earn a paycheck that will help them pay their bills and put food on their tables," said Abbott , "… we remain focused on maintaining abundant hospital capacity."

Both DeSantis and Abbott have argued that they always expected the numbers of cases to increase as the tests increased, statements that directly contradict epidemiologists' claims that the numbers of cases should decrease with further evidence, because in theory health officials should be able to track cases and slow the spread of the virus.

Mixed messages as coronavirus cases increase in many states

President Donald Trump has set the tone for these Republican governors from the top, focusing intensely on ensuring the economy recovers as the November election looms.

Trump described the virus as "fading" during an interview this week as he prepares to host a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday that could bring thousands of people to the arena without the need for participants to wear masks.

Vice President Mike Pence urged governors during a call this week to highlight accelerated testing in their states as a reason why coronavirus cases are on the rise. Pence, who heads the administration's coronavirus workforce, said in Michigan Thursday that the nation has shown "that we can safely reopen the United States."

"Every day we are one day closer to putting the coronavirus in the past," Pence said during remarks at a Michigan steel plant Thursday. "We slow the spread. We crush the curve. We care for the most vulnerable and save lives."

However, those claims by Trump and Pence are not supported by the facts. Twenty-three states saw an increase in new cases between June 10-17, according to an analysis of CNN data from John Hopkins University.

Florida and Texas are two of the 10 states that experience record seven-day averages of new coronavirus cases, according to the analysis.

Florida officials point to a "aggressive testing" strategy in his state, where DeSantis noted that health officials have made testing available to all residents of a long-term care facility, as well as to employees who they work there.

Florida, which allowed the reopening of certain companies on May 4, announced its highest single-day count on Thursday since the pandemic began, according to data released by the Florida Department of Health. The percentage of people who tested positive reached a new peak of 10.18% on Tuesday, before falling to 9% on Wednesday, according to new data from the state health department.

"Certainly, when we reopened, we expected to see an increase, but not like that," St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said during an interview on CNN's "At this Hour" show on Thursday. (The number of cases reported each day in Pinellas County, where Saint Petersburg is located, has increased dramatically since early June.)

"There are all kinds of alarms that are going off for me," said Kriseman, a Democrat. "I am not comfortable with what I see happening in my community," he said, explaining his decision to require business employees to wear masks if they come face-to-face with customers starting Friday. "I think they will see mayors across the state of Florida take action in response to these numbers because we are simply not seeing that from our leadership in Tallahassee."

But DeSantis this week rejected the idea that the reopening of Florida companies led to a record number of cases, and said he did not believe the use of masks was necessary. The restaurants, he noted, have been open for nearly six weeks in some areas: "The idea that all of a sudden it's the reason (for the increase), I'm not sure that's the case."

"Then no, we are not going to close, we are going to move on," DeSantis said. "We will continue to protect the most vulnerable. We will urge, continue advising, particularly our elderly population to maintain social distancing, avoid crowds."

The Florida governor noted that since the outbreak began, he has recommended that people wear masks if they are face to face with another person or if they cannot distance themselves socially. But he said, "You don't have to wear it if you're jogging or on the beach. And so some of these things can get out of hand. I want to be reasonable about it."

DeSantis noted that the state has "6,400 fans that are simply idle."

Texas Governor Fights Mayors Over Mask Requirements

Abbott has focused on Texas' ability to handle new cases as hospitalizations hit a new record this week with 2,947 coronavirus patients, nearly doubling since Memorial Day (when 1,534 hospitalizations were reported), according to the board of the Texas Department of State Health Services.

In their letter to Abbott, a group of mayors argued that requiring Texans to cover their faces "may be the most effective way to prevent transmission of this disease."

"However, many people in many of our cities still refuse to use these facial coatings even though these coatings are scientifically proven to help prevent the spread of the disease," the mayors wrote in their letter Tuesday. "If mayors are given the opportunity to demand to cover their faces, we believe that our cities will be ready to help reduce the spread of this disease." The mayors of Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, El Paso, Arlington, Plano and Grand Prairie, a mix of Republicans, Democrats and Independents, signed the letter.

But the governor maintains that local officials who ask for more authority have not imposed sanctions and enforcement mechanisms currently available if Texans break the rules by participating in large meetings, for example.

"I make it clear on a daily basis throughout the state of Texas that wearing a mask is very important, and local officials send the same message," Abbott said this week. "So we all have a collective responsibility to educate the public that wearing a mask is the best thing to do. However, putting people in jail is the wrong approach."