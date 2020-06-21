Florida breaks record single-day Friday for new coronavirus cases

Florida broke its one-day record for new coronavirus cases on Friday, again.

Health officials announced Saturday that 4,049 people tested positive for the virus the day before, marking the fourth time the state has reached the dubious distinction in the past eight days.

Governor Ron DeSantis attributed the increase in cases to an increase in evidence and insisted Friday that the use of face masks should be voluntary.

"This has to be voluntary because the Constitution is not suspended simply because there is a virus," he said, CBS News reported. "You have the right to protest. You have the right to go to the religious service. All these other things.

All Florida counties, with the exception of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach, are in the second phase of reopening, which means that bars and restaurants can operate at half capacity, while gyms, Retail stores and professional sports venues can operate at full capacity. capacity.

Other states such as Texas, California, and Arizona have also faced increases in coronaviruses since they facilitated shelter-in-place orders.

Earlier in the week, scientists at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia predicted that Florida could become the next epicenter of the coronavirus due to overly lax restrictions on the coronavirus.

Projections revealed Wednesday in a model by the researchers indicated that the sun state has "all the marks of the next great epicenter of coronavirus transmission," and is at risk of being "the worst ever."