Florida celebrates Pulse Remembrance Day on the fourth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting







Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a proclamation declaring "Pulse Remembrance Day" on June 12, in memory of those killed during a mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub, a popular LGBTQ + venue in Orlando in 2016.

The proclamation mandates that all flags be lowered to half-staff, and Floridians are asked to mark the date with a moment of silence at 9 a.m.De Santis also declared Remembrance Pulse Day in 2019, and former Governor Rick Scott did the same in 2018.

In the early hours of June 12, 2016, 49 people were shot dead and another 50 were injured. The shooting occurred during the club's Latin Night, and many of those killed were Latino and LGBTQ +.

The gunman, Omar Mateen, died in a shootout with police the same day. Authorities said he had pledged loyalty to ISIS.