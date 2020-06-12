Florida celebrates Pulse Remembrance Day on the fourth anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a proclamation declaring "Pulse Remembrance Day" on June 12, in memory of those killed during a mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub, a popular LGBTQ + venue in Orlando in 2016.
The proclamation mandates that all flags be lowered to half-staff, and Floridians are asked to mark the date with a moment of silence at 9 a.m.De Santis also declared Remembrance Pulse Day in 2019, and former Governor Rick Scott did the same in 2018.
In the early hours of June 12, 2016, 49 people were shot dead and another 50 were injured. The shooting occurred during the club's Latin Night, and many of those killed were Latino and LGBTQ +.
The gunman, Omar Mateen, died in a shootout with police the same day. Authorities said he had pledged loyalty to ISIS.
The incident was the deadliest mass shooting in the United States until a year later, when 58 people were killed at a Las Vegas country music concert.
The Pulse shooting continues to be the deadliest act of violence against LGBTQ + people in the United States.
The memory of the shooting at the Pulse nightclub occurs when violence against LGBTQ + people persists.
Transgender people, especially black transgender women, face a higher level of violence. In 2019, at least 26 trans Americans were killed, according to the Human Rights Campaign. This year so far, at least 12 trans people have been shot dead. There are likely to be many more deaths that are not reported, the organization said.
Pulse was considered a haven for LGBTQ + Floridians until the tragedy. The club has not functioned since the shooting, but the site where it is located has become a makeshift monument until a permanent monument is built.
The monument's design will include a reflective pool surrounding the Pulse building and a garden with 49 trees, one for each victim. A museum and "educational center" will operate about a third of a mile from Pulse, said the foundation behind the monument, onePulse.
The permanent monument is planned to open in 2022.
In June 2019, Florida lawmakers proposed a plan to designate the Pulse site as a national monument, making it one of the few LGBTQ + landmarks in the country. The bill was last debated in March.