Florida Coronavirus: 1 state has more Covid-19 cases than most countries

Florida reported its highest number of new Covid-19 cases in one day: 15,300 on Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
It took the United States 59 days to exceed 15,000 cases combined, from January 21 to March 20.
It also took the entire United States more than two months from the start of the outbreak to 15,000 new cases in a single day. That happened on March 26, when the United States had 18,036 new cases in a single day, according to Johns Hopkins data.
Florida has 12 times the cases of Australia and South Korea combined
Australia and South Korea have more people than Florida, but both countries have seen only a fraction of Covid-19 cases that Florida has.
South Korea (population 51 million) has had 13,479 coronavirus cases as of Monday.
In other words, Florida's Covid-19 cases have outperformed Australia and South Korea combined 12 times.
Florida's Covid-19 death toll is like 10 jumbo jets crashing
Florida has tripled the number of Covid-19 cases in China
But now, the entire country of China has less than 1/3 of the total Covid-19 cases that Florida has, according to data from Johns Hopkins. As of Monday, China had 85,117 total cases since the pandemic began, compared to Florida's 282,435.
Florida has also overtaken Italy in the Covid-19 cases
As of Monday, Italy, with a population of 60 million, had 243,230 cases of the entire pandemic. Florida, with a population of 21 million, has already exceeded that number, with 282,435.
Florida has more Covid-19 cases than most countries
If Florida were a country, it would rank 9th in the number of Covid-19 cases worldwide, according to data from Johns Hopkins on Monday.
Eight countries have higher counts than Florida: the United States, Brazil, India, Russia, Peru, Chile, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.