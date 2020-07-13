Florida Coronavirus: 1 state has more Covid-19 cases than most countries

Florida reported its highest number of new Covid-19 cases in one day: 15,300 on Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

It took the United States 59 days to exceed 15,000 cases combined, from January 21 to March 20.

It also took the entire United States more than two months from the start of the outbreak to 15,000 new cases in a single day. That happened on March 26, when the United States had 18,036 new cases in a single day, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Florida has 12 times the cases of Australia and South Korea combined

Australia and South Korea have more people than Florida, but both countries have seen only a fraction of Covid-19 cases that Florida has.

Australia (population 25 million) has had 9,980 cases of Covid-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University on Monday.

South Korea (population 51 million) has had 13,479 coronavirus cases as of Monday.

Florida (population 21 million) had 282,435 cases of Covid-19 on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins.

In other words, Florida's Covid-19 cases have outperformed Australia and South Korea combined 12 times.

Florida's Covid-19 death toll is like 10 jumbo jets crashing

At least 4,277 Floridians have died from Covid-19.

A Boeing 747 aircraft can carry around 400 passengers. That means the death toll from Florida's coronavirus is almost the same as if 10 giant planes crashed, killing everyone on board.

Florida has tripled the number of Covid-19 cases in China

Six months ago, the world thought that this new coronavirus was contained in China, specifically in the Wuhan area.

But now, the entire country of China has less than 1/3 of the total Covid-19 cases that Florida has, according to data from Johns Hopkins. As of Monday, China had 85,117 total cases since the pandemic began, compared to Florida's 282,435.

Florida has also overtaken Italy in the Covid-19 cases

Italy came under worldwide scrutiny for its handling of Covid-19 as the disease quickly spread out of control.

But after strict government mandates, the country has managed to smother the virus and has returned to normal.

As of Monday, Italy, with a population of 60 million, had 243,230 cases of the entire pandemic. Florida, with a population of 21 million, has already exceeded that number, with 282,435.

However, the death toll in Florida remains lower than in Italy: 4,277 in Florida, compared to 34,954 in Italy.

Florida has more Covid-19 cases than most countries

If Florida were a country, it would rank 9th in the number of Covid-19 cases worldwide, according to data from Johns Hopkins on Monday.

Eight countries have higher counts than Florida: the United States, Brazil, India, Russia, Peru, Chile, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

And more than 100 countries have fewer Covid-19 cases than Florida, including France, Germany, and Japan.