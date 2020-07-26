Florida coronavirus: 9-year-old girl is Covid-19 state's youngest victim





She had no pre-existing health problems and her mother took her to the hospital due to a high fever, said family spokesman Dejeon Cain. The hospital sent her home and she collapsed shortly thereafter, Cain said.

"She was always happy and made everyone happy. It was phenomenal," said Cain, who is also her cousin.

The family does not know how or where it was infected. He looked healthy and spent the summer at home, and did not attend school or camp, Cain said.