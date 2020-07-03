Florida Coronavirus: Anxiety over Trump's chances with older voters increases as the virus spreads

It is a vote that regrets, he said, and a mistake that he hopes to correct in November.

"He blew it," Dudley said, not mincing words as he evaluated Trump's first term. "We were very excited at first. A businessman to run our country as a business and it has not happened."

The searing sentiment of Dudley, 77, illustrates one of the growing concerns within the Trump campaign: losing the top-tier vote, a trusted Republican electorate for two decades.

Visit CNN's Election Center for full coverage of the 2020 race

"We have to get a new guy. Our president is erratic," said Dudley, who has voted heavily Republican for nearly six decades. "All he has managed to do is increase the stock market. Now he has gone to marijuana because of the coronavirus."

Concern about losing the high-level vote comes as coronavirus cases rise across the country, four months before the general election. And here in Florida, signs of anxiety during the summer are plentiful, with 10,109 record cases reported Thursday. The administration's handling of the crisis came up again and again during interviews with older voters, a group more vulnerable to serious coronavirus illness, here this week. Several people pointed to the pandemic as just their latest disappointment in the Trump presidency, and some used words like "shame" and "laughing stock for the world" to describe their opinion of the president.

"I was hoping I was wrong not to vote for him and that he would turn out to be a great president, but it didn't happen," said Marsha Lundh, 77, a Michigan retiree who lives here and a longtime Republican who plans to vote for Biden in November.

She said defeating Trump would add stability to the country and the world.

"We are very divided in every way," he said. "Everything could have been handled better and should have been handled better. Now is an opportunity to change things."

Paula Schelling left the Republican Party for Trump, after voting for Republican candidates for much of her life. She changed her registration to "no party affiliation" and also plans to vote for Biden.

"I had to change parties. I couldn't keep doing this," said Schelling, 74, a retired teacher. "When I saw their interactions with foreign countries, how they laughed at us, that only strengthened my thoughts."

For Trump, there is virtually no path to reelection without winning Florida, a state where older people have a massive influence. The key battlefield states of Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin also have large populations of senior citizens, setting off top Republicans to sound the alarm about the erosion of support among older voters.

"It was not going to be easy anyway, but the coronavirus has turned this into a perfect storm," a senior Republican told CNN, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss growing concern about the possibility of losing a significant portion of older voters. "We cannot win if we lose the older adults."

The fight for high-level critical voting unfolds as a peer-to-peer competition, with Trump, 74, and Biden, 77, constantly stepping up their campaigns against each other. Trump is working to increase his support among older white men, a crucial part of his base, while Biden is trying to expand his appeal among older white women. Voters of color strongly favor Biden, according to polls.

On the Florida Gulf Coast, Trump won Pinellas County by 1 percentage point, the same margin the state had. Democrats and Republicans had roughly the same number of registered voters in 2016, but Democrats have a lead of about 10,000 now, making places like the "On Top of the World" retirement community a battleground of Bell.

"There are more Democrats now than there used to be in years past," said Donna Lukas, a longtime leader of the Democratic community club. "People seemed to hate Hillary for a variety of reasons, but I don't hear as much negativity about Joe. I know some Republicans who definitely won't vote for Trump and will probably vote for Biden."

David Cordes, the newly elected Democratic club leader, said he "wasn't crazy about Hillary, but he was absolutely against Donald Trump." He said he speaks to many people who will enthusiastically support Biden.

"I know of several," Cordes said, "including my son and my grandson."

Within this sprawling condo community of roughly 10,000 retirees, which is large enough to require two polling places, several Democrats echoed the same sentiment. Only in November will it be clear whether anecdotal evidence is tested at the ballot box, or by absentee voting, which could also be central to the extent of turnout this fall, with the increase in mail ballot requests amid the coronavirus crisis.

Robert Blethen, a loyal supporter of Trump in the community who believes he will win a second term, said he wanted the president to do one thing: wear a mask.

"He is our leader. We admire him," said Blethen. "Our president must wear a mask."

The airwaves are full of political announcements here in Florida, including a Trump campaign commercial that questions Biden's suitability for the job. That place didn't sit well with Democrats here like Joyce Monahan, a retired teacher.

"Trump is not much younger, but in the case of Joe Biden, his inherent wisdom and desire to surround himself with the best people is clear. He already said that Anthony Fauci will come with him," he said with an air of emotion. in your voice. "This is the wrong place to talk about age!"

While many Democrats expressed an optimistic mood about Biden's position in the polls and the way the party appears to have become unified behind his candidacy, a sense of unease was also evident.

"What worries me the most is that Republicans don't want Trump, but they don't vote for Joe," Dianna Wade, 64, said as she played a shuffleboard game in an outdoor park here the other night. "That's just one vote for Trump as far as I'm concerned. If they want him out, they have to vote for Joe."

Jim Donelon, president of the St. Petersburg Democratic Club, said he can't recall another choice in his life when he was so enthusiastic among Democrats. Much of that, he said, stems from a dislike for the President and a demand for change.

"Trump is our greatest ally, as far as I'm concerned," said Donelon, 77. "It is producing people who have never before been interested in politics."