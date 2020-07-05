Florida Coronavirus Cases Exceed 200,000, Officials Announce

Florida health officials announced Sunday that more than 200,000 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The latest state statistics showed an additional 10,000 confirmed cases. The highest number of confirmed cases in a single day came on Saturday when more than 11,400 cases were reported.

As of Sunday, about 731 people have died. Of all the cases, about 43 percent were in just three counties: Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach.

During a Sunday appearance on ABC News "This Week," Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who said he had the virus in March, called the high numbers "extremely troubling."

"It is clear that growth is exponential right now," he added. "Our county closed the beaches over the weekend of July 4 in the hope that all of these rules will have an impact, a positive impact. It takes a little time to find out exactly, but obviously we are closely monitoring hospitalizations and we are monitoring very, very closely the mortality rate, that our lagging indicators, which give us the impression that we have to take much stricter measures, much stricter measures. "

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez said on CBS News' Face the Nation Sunday that people in his county "let their guard down in late May and early June."

"The virus is not harmless. No, absolutely not," he continued. "If it were harmless, I wouldn't be taking the steps that we're taking here in Miami-Dade."

Giménez, who closed the beaches this holiday weekend, said the youth have been fueling the increase in cases in her county.

"We saw a rapid increase in youth participation, being positive for COVID-19 in mid-June. And, I think that had a lot to do with socializing, young kids who were going to parties, maybe home graduation, because it's … it's been pretty locked up here for some time. "

Florida's death count was the ninth highest in the country overall and the 27th highest per capita with 17.4 deaths per 100,000 people.

There were 451.9 new cases reported per 100,000 people in Florida in the past two weeks, ranking second in the country for new cases per capita.

Florida's grim landmark came as other states in the nation, particularly Arizona, Texas, and California, have seen a resurgence of coronavirus cases, forcing some governors to reverse their plans to reopen.

But, last week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, said his state will not reimpose radical closings amid growing coronavirus infections, saying that returning to the blockades would paralyze the economy without saving lives.

Associated Press contributed to this report..