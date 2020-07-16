Florida coronavirus: Miami hospitals reach 95% of capacity, says mayor

The demographic group with the highest infection rate is people between the ages of 18 and 34, who represent 27% of the population, Suarez said.

"They go back to the house and infect everyone in the house," Suarez said.

Surveys show that 33.7% of respondents report being infected by a family member, Suarez said, emphasizing the importance of disinfection measures in the home.

Florida is recovering from the pandemic, with 315,775 positive coronavirus cases reported across the state, according to statistics released Thursday by the Florida Department of Health. That's an increase of 13,965 cases from the day before.